Thailand’s Folk Medicine Practitioners to Prescribe Cannabis Products

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has announced it will allow 3,000 folk medicine practitioners to prescribe medical cannabis products next week.

The Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, presided over the opening ceremony of “Mapping the Thai Approach.”

A medical cannabis research and direction workshop, where he delivered his remarks on his Thai Medical Cannabis Roadmap.

He said the government is supporting medical cannabis usage in Thailand at a domestic level, and is promoting traditional folk medicine practices.

This will help improve the living quality of patients, with the cultivation of cannabis starting with authorized government agencies and community enterprises.

It will be extended to the general public at a later stage once they understand the protocols regarding cannabis usage.

Thousands of Patients to Use Medical Cannabis Oil (CBD)

The first batch of 4500 cannabis oil bottles, with an additional 5,500 bottles to be produced later on next month.

The two lots of production will cover some 4,000-5,000 patients, which is still insufficient.

The Ministry of Public Health plans to produce 1 million bottles of cannabis oil over the next 6 -7 months.

Public Health believes this amount will be sufficient for 40,000-50,000 patients.

In the coming week, the Minister of Public Health will be endorsing some 3,000 folk medicine practitioners.

Including Khao Kwan Foundation President Decha Siripat, under the new regulations and the Thai Traditional Medical Professions Act.