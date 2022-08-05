Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thailand’s 4th Monkeypox Case Found In Bangkok Woman

(CTN News) – In Thailand, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) reported the discovery of the country’s fourth monkeypox case today (Friday), in a 22-year-old woman, the first female infection.

The Thai woman reportedly frequented Bangkok night spots once a week and, on July 29th, developed a fever followed by blisters on her legs and hands. Her body was then covered in them.

Her diagnosis and treatment began on Wednesday at a hospital in Samut Prakan. The Medical Sciences Department and the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University confirmed she has monkeypox.

According to Dr. Opart, the patient has been sent to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.

A 27-year-old Nigerian in Phuket, who left for Cambodia late last month, a 47-year-old Thai man in Bangkok, who had unprotected sex with another man, and a 25-year-old German tourist in Phuket, who was infected before he arrived.

Additionally, Dr. Opart said he instructed Chon Buri province’s disease control office and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Health Department to examine the woman’s friends.

To reduce the risk of becoming infected by monkeypox, he advised people to avoid close physical contact with strangers.

Wearing face masks all the time outside, washing hands with soup or spraying with disinfectant, avoiding touching faces, eyes, noses, and mouths of others and avoiding sharing personal items can help prevent infection.

In 83 countries, 26,208 monkeypox cases have been confirmed. US (6,617 cases), Spain (4,806 cases), Germany (2,781 cases), UK (2,672 cases), and France (2,239 cases) are the top five countries.

