Thailand Treats Long Covid with Alternative Traditional Medicine

People suffering from the long covid syndrome will now be able to seek treatment from the Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine Department.

On Wednesday, the department introduced a mobile unit that provides herbal treatments using Thai traditional herbs in Lampang.

Dr Thiti Sawaengtham said the traditional alternative medicine treatment is being offered free of charge nationwide and financed by a government budget of 246 million baht.

According to the department, at least 400,000 people suffer from Long Covid. Generally, the condition can strike approximately one month after the person has been cured of the Covid-19 virus.

Although the lungs have recovered from Covid-19 infection, the disease can still cause chronic fatigue, stress, insomnia, loss of appetite, and coughing, even months after the infection ends.

There are herbal and modern medicines that can be used to treat long-term covid problems.

Long Covid can be eased with herbal formulas, according to experts. Some of the ingredients include cannabis oil, which can ease sleeplessness and hunger.

Dr Thiti said patients should be diagnosed by both traditional and alternative medicine specialists since sufferers may exhibit a combination of symptoms.

During a meeting on Jan 14, herbal specialists from across the country learned how to provide traditional medicine to patients.

If you suffer from Long Covid, you are advised to contact the Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine Department clinics nearest you or state-run district hospitals that have traditional medicine units.

According to Dr Thiti, the department is also going to open an online consulting service via Line Office Accounts and the medicine can be delivered to people’s homes.