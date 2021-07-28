Thailand to Use Green Chiretta to Treat Asymptomatic Covid-19 Patients

Thailand’s health officials on Tuesday approved the use of green chiretta (Fah Talai Jone) to treat asymptomatic Covid-19 patients after the Corrections Department reported success giving it to infected prison inmates.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said green chiretta contains andrographolide, a substance that protects cells from the virus and reduces its multiplication. The Corrections Department gave green chiretta to about 11,800 infected inmates, she said, and 99.02% of them recovered.

According to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, asymptomaticpatients should consume 180 milligrammes of andrographolide per day, or 60mg per meal, she said.

Meanwhile, as the delta variant of covid-19 continues its deadly surge throughout Thailand people have begun to hoarding green chiretta powder (fah talai jone) over its medicinal purposes in the fight against covid-19.

Known in Thailand as (fah talai jone) green chiretta has been in the spotlight following the surge in Covid-19 infection cases across Thailand. High in andrographolide that can kill some viruses, the Thai herb has been used to cure sicknesses like the flu, sore throat and infection in Asian countries such as China, India and Thailand for centuries.

Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri, one of the country’s leading herbal health medicine producers, is now asking the public to avoid hoarding green chiretta powder, and gouging its price amid growing demand for the herb to help treat Covid-19.

Demand for the herb along with others which are deemed beneficial, including galangal and Indian gooseberry — has risen sharply after it was found to contain high levels of andrographolides, which can aid recovery from Covid-19.