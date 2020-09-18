Thailand Reports its First COVID-19 Coronavirus Death in 97 Days

Thailand, which had only witnessed one local COVID-19 transmission in 100 days reported on Friday the first fatality in 97 days. The death was a Thai man who was found infected with COVID-19 after returning from Saudi Arabia. the man was declared dead at Rajavithi Hospital at noon on Friday.

The ministry staff was the first fatality in Thailand in 97 days bringing Thailand’s death toll to 59.

The health ministry has confirmed that Mat Mamin, 54, who had served as an interpreter in Saudi Arabia and was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a Bangkok hospital, died on Friday in the hospital.

He had worked as an interpreter at the labour office in the Saudi capital before returning to Thailand on Sept 2.

The medical science chief said the patient was seriously ill when he was admitted to Rajavithi Hospital. He was placed on respiratory support, however, he showed no symptoms of Covid-19. An x-ray showed his lungs were damaged.

Dr Somsak said “this patient was asymptomatic when he was transferred to Rajavithi Hopital. Even more we cannot deny that he died of Covid-19,” he told the Bangkok Post.

The total number of covid-19 cases in Thailand had risen to 3,497 as of Friday. The last fatality in the country was reported on June 2. The total number of confirmed cases in Thailand increased to 3,497.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 944,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

Over 30 million COVID-19 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide. With recoveries exceeding 20.4 million, according to figures compiled by the US Johns Hopkins University.