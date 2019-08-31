Thailand Hospitals to Use Cannabis-Based Traditional Medicine Formula

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health will start distributing a cannabis-based traditional medicine formula next Monday. For patients, in Thailand who have not responded to conventional treatment.

Preecha Nootim, director of Thai Traditional and Integrated Medicine Hospital said the Government has distributed the cannabis based traditional medicine to hospitals. It will be given to patients in accordance to the ministry’s policy.

The cannabis-based traditional medicine will be used to help patients with insomnia. And boost appetite in patients who have not responded to other treatments.

Patients will be screened first and after they receive the cannabis-based medicine. Doctors will evaluate the efficacy of the treatment every one or two weeks.

Earlier this month Thailand’s Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) distributed about 10,000 bottles of cannabis oil for hospital patients. The first official use of medical marijuana since a law legalizing it came into effect this year.

The GPO will deliver 4,500 5ml bottles of cannabis oil to the Ministry of Public Health to be distributed to hospitals throughout Thailand.

The Cannabis oil will be for about 4,000 registered patients, GPO executive managing director, Withoon Danwiboon, told a news conference. The remaining 5,500 bottles will be gradually distributed later