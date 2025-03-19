Thailand’s Health Department Issues Heatstroke Advisory as Temperatures Hit 42-51.9ºC

Thailand’s Health Department has issued a heatstroke advisory as rising temperatures push the heat index to dangerous levels. Officials are urging people to limit sun exposure whenever possible.

From March 5 to 14, the heat index reached 42-51.9ºC in some areas, posing serious heatstroke risks. According to a senior health official, the south, central, east, and northeast regions were particularly affected.

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health Thiti Sawangtham advised residents to monitor weather updates, avoid outdoor activities where possible, and stay hydrated during hot weather. He warned that conditions like heat rash, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke can be life-threatening.

Dr. Thiti pointed out that older adults, people with obesity, outdoor workers, alcohol drinkers, and those with underlying health issues, including mental health concerns, are especially vulnerable.

On Tuesday, the Department of Meteorology reported that temperatures peaked at 38-39ºC in 10 northern provinces on Monday. However, cooler weather was expected in the upper part of Thailand through Saturday, as cooler air had moved into parts of the northeast.

While strong winds were predicted, rainfall was expected to decrease.

The weather forecast for March 23 to 28 predicts very hot conditions returning, with scattered summer storms expected, particularly from March 29 into early next month. Despite the high temperatures, this summer is not anticipated to be as severe as last year’s.

Dr. Chonlatit Chongboonprasert, an emergency physician at the Emergency Centre, Bumrungrad Hospital, cautions that with the arrival of Thailand’s summer, both locals and tourists face an increased risk of heatstroke.

According to Dr. Chonlatit, the human body keeps its temperature within a narrow range, usually between 36 and 37.5 degrees Celsius, by managing heat from internal and external sources. Sweating and evaporating are the primary ways the body cools itself down.

Heatstroke happens when the body’s temperature regulation system fails. When body temperature rises excessively, it can cause severe harm.

There are two main types of heatstroke:

Classical Heatstroke or Non-Exertional Heatstroke (NEHS): This type typically affects older adults with chronic health conditions, making them more susceptible to dehydration and heat. It can also occur in individuals of any age who take certain medications or use substances like alcohol that interfere with the body’s ability to regulate temperature. Exertional Heatstroke (EHS): This type is common in younger people, athletes, and military personnel. It occurs during intense physical activity in hot, humid conditions.

Signs of heatstroke

Heatstroke doesn’t occur immediately after stepping into hot weather. It develops after extended exposure to high temperatures or intense physical activity under such conditions.

As the body overheats, early symptoms may include dizziness, fatigue, and nausea. If temperatures continue to rise, disorientation can set in. Unusual behaviour, such as slurred speech, agitation, or hallucinations, may also occur. In severe cases, seizures or loss of consciousness can happen.

The skin might feel hot, appear flushed or red, and be either moist or dry, indicating the body’s cooling mechanisms are failing. A key warning sign of severe heatstroke is a body temperature that exceeds 40°C (104°F), which can lead to serious complications.

Risks linked to heatstroke

The summer heat in Thailand poses significant dangers. Prolonged exposure to the sun without enough water or access to shade can lead to dehydration and overheating, which can damage vital organs like the brain, heart, kidneys, muscles, and liver.

Anyone experiencing heatstroke needs immediate medical attention. The treatment focuses on lowering the body’s temperature as quickly as possible. One effective method is evaporative cooling, which involves misting the skin with lukewarm water and using a fan to speed up evaporation. Another approach includes placing ice packs on the neck, armpits, back, and groin.

If untreated, heatstroke can cause severe, long-term damage or even death. Delaying treatment significantly increases these risks.

How to prevent heatstroke

The good news is that heatstroke is preventable. Here are some simple tips to stay safe:

Stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of water helps your body stay cool through sweating. Avoid drinks with alcohol or high sugar content, as they can worsen dehydration.

Dress appropriately. Wear loose, lightweight clothing to allow your body to release heat more effectively.

Be aware of your risk factors. Certain medications and health conditions can make it harder for your body to regulate its temperature. If you're not used to hot weather, take extra care as your body adjusts to the heat.

Avoid overexertion. Limit strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day. Instead, plan physically demanding tasks for early mornings or evenings when it's cooler.

Never leave anyone in a parked car. Even with cracked windows or shade, a car's interior can heat up quickly, posing a deadly risk.

By following these precautions, you can enjoy the summer safely while reducing your risk of heatstroke.

