Thailand Health Department Reports 127 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death
Published

8 seconds ago

on

Wuhan virus health department

Thailand’s health department reported 127 new covid-19 coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, a health official said. On Monday the country reported 136 new infections and two deaths.

Tuesday’s announcement raises the number of confirmed infections in Thailand to 1,651 since the country’s first case was reported in January. Ten people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died.

Bangkok topped the list of confirmed cases with 796, followed by Nonthaburi (79), Phuket (55) and Yala (48), according to Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The centre said 61 provinces have reported virus cases.

Rumours of a Covid-19 outbreak sparked a riot and jailbreak at the Buri Ram provincial prison on Monday, but all 11 escaped inmates have been recaptured.

Among those infected in Thailand are 27 Bangkok police officers and at least 19 medical personnel.

A cluster of 108 confirmed cases were traced to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

