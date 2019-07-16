Thailand Announces Dengue Fever Alert after 62 Deaths

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has launched measures to cope with the number of dengue fever patients, a number expected to increase with rain season.

From January 1 to July 9, 2019, there were 44,671 dengue fever patients and 62 deaths from dengue fever.

People are advised to seek medical attention immediately if they have suffered from high fever for two days and their condition hasn’t improved.

The MOPH advised today that the number of dengue fever patients is likely to rise in all provinces in accordance with the regular outbreak cycle.

Other warnings are passing dark urine, chills and loss of appetite.

They are strongly advised against buying medicine to treat themselves.

Hospitals have been instructed to screen patients and arrange medical specialists to provide advice to and closely care for risk groups, and patients with dengue fever symptoms.

All sectors of the community have been asked to destroy the breeding sites of aedes mosquitoes.