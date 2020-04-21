Thai Woman Infected with Coronavirus From Her Shopping Bag

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has warned of the risk of Covid-19 being transmitted through the use of shopping bags.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director of the Department of General Communicable Disease, was reacting to a news report about a woman who got infected by touching bags despite being in self-quarantine in her house for three weeks.

“Therefore, we recommend that all citizens wash their hands regularly after handling items, ” he said. “Most importantly, make it a habit all the time,” He told Asia One.

He added that doctors will provide treatment for Covid-19 patients who have recovered and have negative results for another 14 days to make sure that they will not spread the virus after returning home.

“Also, they must wear a face mask for one month to gain confidence among people, ” he said.

Coronavirus cases dropping in Thailand

Thailand’s health department has reported only 27 new coronavirus cases, with zero deaths as of Monday April 20th, 2020. With the 27 new cases there have been 2,792 recorded cases across the country. Monday’s figure is five lower than the 32 cases reported on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 16 had come into contact with a previously confirmed case, said Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

For the third consecutive day, there have been no additional virus deaths from Covid-19 reported. Furthermore keeping the Thailand’s accumulated death toll at 47.