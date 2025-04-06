Doctor Warns 5 Groups to Avoid Traditional Thai Massage Due to Potentially Life Threatening Risks

Dr. Jessada Boonyawongwiwat, Deputy Director at Maharaj Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, recently issued a caution about five groups of people who should avoid Traditional Thai Massage therapy due to serious health risks.

This warning comes after the tragic death of singer Chayada “Ping” who passed away following a massage session where neck manipulation caused severe physical complications, leading to paralysis.

Dr. Jessada shared a detailed post on Facebook, highlighting the dangers of massage for certain individuals. While Traditional Thai Massage is a cherished part of the culture and often used for relaxation or health purposes, it isn’t suitable for everyone.

Here’s a breakdown of 5 five groups who should avoid Traditional Thai Massage:

1. People with Weak or Fragile Bones

If you have conditions like osteoporosis or brittle bones, avoid massages, especially those involving deep pressure or manipulation. Fragile bones can break easily under pressure, and what may seem like a harmless massage could lead to fractures without immediate signs.

Older adults with bone density issues should be particularly cautious. While massages may seem like a good way to relieve discomfort, forceful techniques can worsen the condition, potentially requiring hospitalization. Consult a healthcare professional for safer options.

2. Cancer Patients, Especially With Bone Metastasis

Those undergoing cancer treatment or whose cancer has spread to the bones should avoid massages. Forceful techniques, especially those that stimulate lymph nodes, could accelerate the spread of cancer cells.

Cancer-weakened bones are particularly vulnerable. Pressing or manipulating these areas may result in severe pain, fractures, or even infections. If you or someone you care for is battling cancer, it’s best to avoid massages entirely to prevent complications.

3. People Taking Blood Thinners

If you’re on blood-thinning medications like aspirin or warfarin, massages can pose risks. These medications make it harder for blood to clot, increasing the chance of bruising or internal bleeding from even mild pressure.

In more severe cases, forceful techniques or the use of tools like massage sticks could lead to excessive bleeding that requires medical intervention. Always inform your therapist about your medication and, if necessary, opt for gentler alternatives.

4. Pregnant Women

Pregnancy often comes with body aches, prompting many expectant mothers to consider massage therapy. However, massages during pregnancy require caution. Certain pressure points, especially on the feet, lower back, or abdomen, could trigger uterine contractions, increasing the risk of miscarriage or premature labour.

If a pregnant woman wishes to have a massage, it’s essential to consult a qualified therapist specializing in prenatal care. Avoid strong pressure, especially in the early and late stages of pregnancy, when the body is most sensitive.

5. Individuals With Infections or Fevers

If you’re fighting an infection, such as the flu, dengue fever, or bacterial illnesses, avoid massages until you’ve fully recovered. Massage could worsen inflammation or spread the infection through your body’s systems.

For example, someone with dengue fever may experience muscle aches and consider massage for relief. However, the condition weakens blood vessels, making them prone to rupture under pressure. This could lead to internal bleeding and life-threatening complications. Allow your body to heal before considering any massage therapy.

Traditional Thai Massage therapy can be a great way to relax and improve your overall well-being, but it’s not suitable for everyone. If you or someone you know falls into one of these five groups, it’s better to explore safer alternatives or consult a medical professional. Your health and safety should always come first.

