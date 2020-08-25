Tantalize Your Palate By Pairing Cannabis with Wine

Wine and cannabis are complex elements with a lot of resemblance in the scent and the flavors. A pairing will tantalize the palate, exploding into sweetish scent, flavors, and effect that will create an experience unlike any other.

Unlike food and wine, cannabis and wine have no steady boundaries. For instance, a steak with Cabernet is unbreakable in terms of pairing. With cannabis you can experiment with different strains to find the best combination for your glass of wine. A Cabernet can be paired with Afghani, OG Kush, Purple Kush, Grapefruit, or Trainwreck strains.

Similarities Between Cannabis & Wine

Wine and weed comes from two different plants, but they have many things in common.

Prohibited products

Consumption of wine and cannabis were illegal under the federal law of the U.S.

A national ban on the production, importation, and sale of alcoholic beverages was imposed from 1920 to 1933. Opposition from religious groups led to the ban citing an ill society plagued by alcohol-related problems like alcoholism, family violence, and saloon-based political corruption.

Cannabis remains a Schedule I substance and considered illegal by the federal government. But there are states that have their own laws regarding the legal use of cannabis. Presently, 11 states and the District of Columbia fully legalize cannabis for medical and recreational use; and 33 states for its therapeutic benefits.

Delicate crops

Grapes and cannabis are delicate agricultural yields. The breed selection and climate are important for the end product of wine and cannabis.

Grapes raised for wine thrive well in warm, sunny areas like Washington and California.

Cannabis can be grown indoors and it could be planted anywhere inside the house, while outdoor cannabis has environmental conditions that must be considered. Producers must select strains that can withstand wind, rain, and pests.

Multiple product lines

There are other products that can be derived from wine like lotions, syrup, vinegar, perfumes, and sauces

Recreational consumers use cannabis as pre-rolls, topicals, and vapes; and ingested as edibles like gummies, beverages, chocolates, and brownies. In the medical field, it is recognized for its therapeutic benefits with FDA approved medicine such as Epidiolex, Marinol, Syndros, and Cesamet.

Powdery mildew and rot

Grapes and cannabis plants are prone to powdery mildew and rot and should not be planted near each other to avoid contamination. The smell of cannabis will be absorbed by the grapes that will affect the taste when it is turned into wine.

Types of Wine and Cannabis Strains

Pairing wine with cannabis is an intensely grateful experience “merci” to the breed diversity, sophistication, and the magnificent depth of both.

When pairing, connoisseurs will advise to figure out the flavor profiles and scents of both elements to complement each other. But if you blundered, you will love making this mistake again to try different combinations.

If you are new to the idea, you might want to get some inspiration from this wine and cannabis pairing guide we prepared.

TYPES OF WINE CANNABIS STRAINS SPARKLING Champagne Sparkling Wine Prosecco Cava Sensi Star, Superlemon Haze, Lemon Haze, White Rhino, Green Crack DRY WHITE Sauvignon Blanc Pinot Grigio Chardonnay Roussanne Amnesia Haze, Lemon Kush, Northern Lights, Super Silver Haze, Pineapple Express SWEET WHITE Riesling Moscato Malvasia Mango Kush, LA Confidential, Tahoe OG, Maui Wowie, Agent Orange LIGHT RED Pinot Noir Grenache Zweigit Pinotage Durban Poison, White Widow, Vanilla Kush, Blue Dream, Blue Cheese MEDIUM RED Merlot Zinfandel Cabernet Franc Sangiovese Afghani, OG Kush, Purple Kush, Grapefruit, Trainwreck BOLD RED Cab Sauvignon Syrah Malbec Mouvedre Afgoo, Sage N Sour, Blackberry Kush, Sunset Sherbet, Granddaddy Purple DESSERT Port Sherry Tokaji Ice Wine Blueberry, Purple Haze, Master Kush, Pineapple Trainwreck, Cheese

Combining Wine & Cannabis

Curious people have been looking forward to experiment mixing wine with cannabis. Some were interested with the weed-infused wine, for others a glass of wine on one hand and a joint on the other seemed exciting.

If you are one of those who haven’t tried pairing weed with wine, here’s what you can expect.

They enhance each other

You will get the feeling of high much faster and get drunk quickly with less alcohol. When they are taken in moderate amounts each other will complement each other for a pleasant experience.

A feeling of relaxation

Small quantities of wine, especially red wine, will relax you by releasing the stress and making you feel calm. The cannabidiol (CBD) in cannabis will calm you when these two elements combine and you will enjoy a light feeling in an entirely peaceful state.

The THC level in your blood will increase

When you consume wine before weed, you will feel an increase in your THC level. The alcohol in wine expands the blood vessel in your gastrointestinal tract causing a faster absorption of THC. The endocannabinoid system interacts with THC you will feel an unusual high.

Improve your sleep

Wine and cannabis is a perfect match that will bring you to slumberland after a long, stressful day. Legal cannabis is accessible through online and dispensaries.

Enjoyment to your olfactory systems

A wine’s molecular composition and structure is more complex than weed allowing us to enjoy the unique scents and flavors from a sip. Choosing complementary strains will blend the flavor of both for a lovely experience. Dry wine goes well with a strongly flavored variety of weed.

They bring out the best in each other

After toking you’ll experience a dry mouth and a swig of wine will refresh your throat.