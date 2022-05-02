Sunwear or How to Protect Your Skin at the Beach

Protect Your Skin at the Beach: Do you use SPF sunscreen? We hope the answer is yes! And did you know about UPF sun protection clothing that you can wear to play active sports in the water? Together, these protections work great where you have to be in the sun and on the water for long periods of time.

What Is UPF?

In the mid-90's in Australia, far and sunny and worried about the number of people who get sick of skin cancer – a number of companies began to actively develop technology production of specific clothing from the sun.

Fabrics with additional protection in the form of UPF-filters, which protect and minimize the damage to the skin with ultraviolet Alpha (UVA) and Beta (UVB) rays. Tissues were treated with a special radiation-absorbing or reflective compound or dye. This technology is widely used in clothes for surfing and windsurfing, kitesurfing and wakeboarding.

The big plus is that in contrast to the usual knitted clothes, special wetsuits and rashguards for these sports do not become heavy when they absorb water and don’t interfere with movement in the water or on the board. Synthetic fabrics such as neoprene, lycra or polyester are used to make UPF clothing. Each of these materials has certain properties. Neoprene fabric is a soft and flexible porous material that is impermeable to water. Lycra is elastic, impermeable to ultraviolet light and dries quickly. Polyester is also impermeable, resistant to stretching, and withstands many washes without losing its properties.

UPF Index

As with the SPF (Sun Protection Factor) classification in sunscreens, the UPF index indicates how effectively the fabric protects the skin from the sun. UPF clothing is probably even a better form of protection if only because often people do not apply enough sunscreen and/or forget to reapply it during the day, exercise, after bathing. An UPF index of 25 means that the fabric will allow 1/25 (about 4%) of the available UV radiation to pass through it. UPF 50 will only allow 1/50th (about 2%) of UV radiation to pass through. Fabric capable of passing less than 2% of UV rays is labeled UPF 50+. When purchasing an UPF Wetsuit or Rash Guard, pay attention to this index listed on the label.

UPF VS SPF

It’s important to understand that even UPF clothing does not replace sunscreens, but only supplements another layer. So, it’s necessary to combine both of these means of protection. It’s always possible to select and use creams and sprays of a wide spectrum of action – with SPF level from 15 (filters 93% of UVB rays), to 30 and 50 (from 97% of UVB rays). The comprehensive approach we’re talking about, and certain rules that will keep you from turning into a ready-made lobster after a day on the water and the beach, is simple enough.

Here’re the most essential tips:

Use UPF wetsuits with short and long sleeves.

Apply sunscreen with a high SPF rating to all exposed areas of the body.

Remember the sunglasses which provide 100% protection against UV rays.

Limit your exposure to the sun during UV peak hours (11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)

Don’t forget that even in cloudy weather your skin can suffer, so wear UPF clothing and use cream.

