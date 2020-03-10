Some Travelers Now Require Health Certificate to Enter Thailand

Travellers from at-risk-countries entering Thailand are now required to produce health certificates prior to boarding their flights to Thailand. Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) enacted the requirement to protect Thailand from any further coronavirus cases.

The official announcement, says travellers from South Korea, China, Italy, Iran, Macau and Hong Kong who fail to show their health certificates to authorities before boarding their flights to Thailand will not be allowed to continue their journey. The restrictions are in line with Thailand’s Communicable Diseases Act (2015).

Upon arriving at Thai airports, they must present their health certificate to disease control officials for verification.

Anyone found producing fake health certificates to Thai health authorities will face legal action and mandatory quarantine, according to the Bangkok Post.

Mr Saksayam also assured that Suvarnabhumi airport has implemented strict screening measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Health certificate rules also applies to mariners

Withaya Yamuang, director-general of the Marine Department, on Monday also applied similar regulations to boat passengers and crews from at-risk-countries entering Thailand.

“Boat passengers and crew will be required to provide health certificates to enter Thailand. They will also be subjected to the country’s quarantine regulations,” Mr Withaya said.

In addition, boat captains must submit necessary documents to disease control authorities 24 hours prior to docking.

The documents include; the maritime declaration of health; a list of 10 ports they had just visited; crew and passenger manifest; and the results of their body temperature checks over the past week.

Violators are liable to fines of between 1,000 and 10,000 baht, from the health department.

Coronavirus cases holding at fifty

As of Monday, health department officials had confirmed 50 local cases of Coronavirus. Thirty-three people have recovered, 16 patients are still in hospitals while only one has died.

The latest confirmed case involved a Thai student who recently returned from Iran. Officials have identified 157 people who came in close contact with the infected student. Their blood samples were being tested, but some of them had already left Thailand.

Another 4,518 people have been placed under observation. Of them, 2,729 has been cleared or recovered. Most of them had seasonal influenza, he said.

In another development, health department authorities on Monday raided a hotel where a group of 32 Chinese tourists were staying. A tip-off came from netizens on social media which sparked worries among local residents.

After the raid, officers found that the Chinese tourists were employees of a private firm. All of whom travelled from China’s Zhejiang province. All were found to be in good health.