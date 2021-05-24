Skin Tags Removal|The Best Way to Remove Skin Tags at Home

Hardly anyone views a skin tag on their neck, face, or arm as their best feature – just the presence of skin tags can cause self-consciousness and embarrassment, not to mention physical discomfort.

In the 21st century, scientists and healthcare professionals have developed a wide range of methods for the removal of skin tags, so they are no longer something you just have to put up with or tolerate. There are procedures that are quick and easy, painless, and affordable.

Read on if you want to find out the best method of skin tag removal!

What is a skin tag and ?

Skin tags are painless flaps of tissue that hang off the skin. They are non-cancerous, and ultimately harmless but can become irritated when they rub on clothing or jewelry.

Common in men and women aged 50 and above, theories suggest skin creases (which appear with age) cause chafing which can lead to developing skin tags. Genetic components can also contribute to their appearance, as can changing hormone levels and chronic conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

What is the best method for skin tag removal?

Generally, the removal of skin tags is done for aesthetic reasons or to prevent further irritation.

There are both surgical and over-the-counter options, and the treatment method that you decide on will depend on factors such as the location of the skin tag (eg. a skin tag on your eyelid should be handled by a specialist) and its size (they can range from 2mm to 5cm in diameter, and smaller skin tags are generally easy and safe to remove yourself).

Always consult a medical professional before attempting to detach a skin tag at home, as there can be an increased risk of bleeding and infection.

A wide range of over-the-counter skin tag removal products are available, and it is recommended that you do your research on which product is right for you as some solutions may contain allergens.

HempVana’s EndTag product is a gentle solution and reviews suggest it is the best skin tag remover on the market. Enriched with moisturizing hemp seed oil and essential oils, you can be assured that the skin around the tag won’t be damaged and will remain healthy throughout the removal process.

Brush the product onto the skin tag 3 times a day (for adults and children 6+) and over a period of 3 to 6 weeks, the tag will dry up and fall off the skin.

Using a natural product such as EndTag eliminates the need for harmful and potent chemicals or surgical intervention which can cause pain and discomfort. Consult your healthcare professional to see if this product is right for you.

Skin tags, though ultimately harmless, can be embarrassing and even cause irritation and discomfort. These days there is a wide range of options for their removal, and many factors will determine which method will be most effective in your situation.

Small skin tags can often be handled at home for a fraction of the cost of surgical removal, however, you should always consult your healthcare professional before deciding which option is right for you.

