Scientists: Exercise Performed At Different Times Of The Day Has Different Effects

The most comprehensive study to date on the effects of exercise at different times of the day has been conducted by an international team of scientists in order to better understand why exercise times produce different effects. Published in Cell Metabolism, a comprehensive report on the study detailed the findings.

After exercise, the body produces health-promoting signaling molecules in a time- and organ-specific way, according to the researchers. Sleep, memory, exercise performance and metabolic homeostasis are all impacted by these signals.

In research by Professor Juleen R. Zierath of Karolinska Institutet and the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research (CBMR) at the University of Copenhagen, researchers sought to understand how its effects the body at different times of the day in order to maximize the health benefits of exercise for people at risk for diseases such as obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The biological processes in most cells are regulated over a 24-hour period, also called the day-night cycle. Medical Daily reported that different tissues are more sensitive to the effects of exercise at different times.

A previous study showed that exercising at our daily rate can optimize its health benefits of it.

Scientists from around the world wanted a better understanding of this effect, so they performed a series of experiments on mice who exercised either early in the morning or late in the evening. Mass spectrometry was used to analyze blood samples and different tissues, including brain tissue, heart tissue, muscle tissue, liver tissue, and fat tissue.

It was possible for the scientists to monitor how different hormone signaling molecules are altered by exercise at different times throughout the day, as well as metabolites and metabolites in each tissue.

A comprehensive map of exercise-induced signaling molecules is developed as an “Atlas of Exercise Metabolism” that shows which molecules are present in different tissues after exercise at different times of day.

‘This is the first study to summarize time and exercise-dependent metabolism over multiple tissues, so it provides a basis for generating and refining systemic models for metabolism and organ crossover,’ said Dominik Lutter, Head of Computer Discovery Research at Helmholtz Diabetes in Munich, Germany.

There are new insights on how tissues communicate with each other and how exercise can “rearrange” faulty circadian rhythms in specific tissues. Faulty day and night clocks have been linked to obesity and type 2 diabetes. A final finding of the study was the identification of new exercise-induced signaling molecules in multiple tissues that require further research to understand how they might affect health individually or collectively.

According to Jonas Thue Treebak, Associate Professor of CBMR at the University of Copenhagen and coauthor of the publication, different tissues respond differently to exercise at different times.

It is an important study, despite its limitations, which helps to direct further research into how exercise, if properly timed, can help improve health, according to Assistant Professor Shogo Sato of the Department of Biology and the Center for Biology.

Also Check:

USNIB