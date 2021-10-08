Always Tired or Fatigued? When It’s Time To Talk to a Doctor About Sleep Apnea & Buying a CPAP Machine

If you’re consistently wake up tired and spend your days fatigued with no apparent reason, you could be suffering from sleep apnea. The main symptom of sleep apnea is experiencing a pause in breathing during sleep. This happens many times each night, awakening the sufferer. Not only do people with sleep apnea find it impossible to maintain sound sleep, but the consistent pauses in breathing prevent the brain from going into the necessary deeper stages of sleep. Everyone requires a certain amount of deep sleep each night to be healthy and function properly. In addition to the health risks directly associated with not getting enough restful sleep, It can cause serious medical problems. With the help of a this machine and mask, such as the ResMed F20, you can finally find relief and begin getting the sleep you desperately need.

Could It Be Sleep Apnea?

Several risk factors can contribute to the development of sleep apnea, such as chronic nasal congestion, narrowed airways, obesity, high blood pressure, asthma, smoking, diabetes, cardiovascular problems and a family history of it.

There are three types of sleep apnea:

1. Obstructive Sleep Apnea

In obstructive sleep apnea, either partial or complete blockage of the airways occurs. When the person with it falls into a sound sleep, their throat muscles loosen. This relaxation enables the tongue and the throat’s fatty tissues to drop back into the airway, obstructing the air passage. Then, the blood flow to the brain is reduced, which causes the person to partially wake up and begin breathing again. Snoring and gasping sounds are common as the person tries to regain their breath. They’ll immediately go back to sleep, and the process begins again. Someone with it will experience this process frequently throughout the night. These days, you have a few treatment options from which to choose, such as a nasal pillow or full face sleep apnea mask. You may have to try both before you determine which works best for you.

2. Central Sleep Apnea

Central sleep apnea happens due to a temporary brain malfunction where it fails to send a signal to control the airways. Chronic fatigue, excessive daytime sleepiness, headaches, irritability and difficulty concentrating are just a few of the symptoms of this type of It.

3. Mixed or Complex Sleep Apnea

It can also be a mixture of symptoms from obstructive and central it. Many people discover they have mixed it when they receive treatment for the obstructive variety; the CPAP treatments help, but then the symptoms shift to those of central it.

When It’s Time To Contact a Doctor

If you’re experiencing several of the signs and symptoms, you may want to ask your doctor if sleep apnea is a possibility: loud or frequent snoring, silent pauses in breathing, drowsiness and fatigue, difficulty concentrating, depression, weight gain, insomnia, dry mouth, nocturia, lack of sexual desire, daytime sleeping, heartburn, continuous restlessness, and blood pressure. There are many options for various types of its treatments. For an ultra-quiet device, look at the AirFit P10 vs N30 to determine which is right for you.

