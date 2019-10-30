PrEP HIV-Prevention Medicine Makes Progress in Thailand

The Thai Red Cross Society has held a seminar following up on PrEP pre-exposure HIV prevention medicine services in Thailand. The drugs are offered to persons in risk groups, helping them prevent becoming infected.

The medication, which will accumulate within the body, after a period of daily administration. It can help destroy HIV virus entering the body, with almost 100% percent prevention capability.

The Department of Disease Control also recommends people who indulge in risky behavior use PrEP to help prevent new infections.

The seminar was held in honor of HRH Princess Soamsawali. Princess Suddhanarinatha has been named the Goodwill Ambassador for the Joint United Nations Program (UNAIDS).

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) Secretary General Sakcha Kanjanawatana said at this seminar that the government has given high priority to the prevention of infectious diseases. Especially HIV/AIDS, which has shown a remarkable decline in new cases over the past 4 years.

He said the use of PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis medication, is also an option to prevent HIV infection. With the use of condoms, PrEP has a close to 100 percent effectiveness.

People in risk groups, such as those with multiple sexual partners are also encouraged to take PrEP to prevent HIV infection.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) Deputy Director General Preecha Prempree said PrEP will be covered under national health security benefits from 2020. People in risk groups can also help protect themselves from HIV infection by requesting PrEP at any service center across the country. All free of charge.