Connect with us

Health News Northern Thailand

PM2.5 Air Pollution Reaches Dangerous Levels in Northern Thailand
Advertisement

Health News

How Recent Lawsuits Could Affect Access to Abortion Pills

Health

Covid-19 Vaccines Added to US Immunization Schedule

Health

The Bird Flu In Peru Kills 55,000 Birds And 500 Sea Lions

Health

A Guide to BiPAP Machines

Health

Persistent Coughs: Here Are 5 Causes of Your Chronic Symptom

Health

Which Is Better For Your Health Nuts Or Fruits?

Health

Do You Lose Weight With Fat Freezing?

Health

Does Prolozone Regenerate Cartilage?

Health

Type 2 Diabetes Is Lower Among Married Couples, Even Unhappy Ones: Study

Health

Bird Flu Kills Hundreds Of Sea Lions In Peru

Health

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2): 5 Health Benefits 

Health

The Differences Between Topical And Oral Minoxidil

News Health

8-Year-old Girl Hospitalized After Eating a Tub of CBD Gummies

Health

Do I Need a Dental Crown or a Bridge?

Health

Benefits of Invisalign over Traditional Braces

Health

Oral Hygiene: Healthy Teeth: 10 Best Practices & Tips

Health

Six Ways to Use CBD Cannabis Oil to Help with Pain Relief

Health

Cancer Could Be Cured Before Birth With Designer Babies

Health

COVID Vaccinations For NYC Workers Are No Longer Required By Mayor Adams

Health

PM2.5 Air Pollution Reaches Dangerous Levels in Northern Thailand

Published

5 seconds ago

on

PM2.5 Air Pollution Dust

According to the Pollution Control Department, PM2.5 air pollution dust levels in the atmosphere in 16 northern and north-eastern provinces have exceeded the 50-micron safety standard, but fine dust in three areas of Chiang Mai and Lampang have reached a health-threatening level in the last 24 hours (PCD).

At 7 a.m. Saturday, the PCD’s air quality report shows excessive PM2.5 in the provinces of Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Roi-et, Ubon Ratchathani, and Si Sa Ket.

The worst areas are Chiang Mai’s Hot and Chiang Dao districts, as well as Lampang’s Mueang district, where PM2.5 readings are 185, 136, and 108 microns, respectively.

PM2.5 Air Pollution levels in Thailand’s various regions over the last 24 hours are as follows:

  • North, 19-185 microns, with most areas exceeding the 50-micron standard level
  • North-east, 30-74 microns, with five areas exceeding the standard level
  • Central and West, 11-29 microns
  • East, 9-31 microns
  • South, 10-21 microns
  • Bangkok and its suburbs, 8-45 microns

air pollution

PM2.5 Air Pollution Scale on EPA AirWatch

Air quality category PM2.5 µg/m3 averaged over 1 hour PM2.5 µg/m3 averaged over 24 hours
Good Less than 25 Less than 12.5
Fair 25–50 12.5–25
Poor 50–100 25–50
Very poor 100–300 50–150

Air pollution

What are acceptable levels of PM2 5?

Most studies show that PM2.5 levels of 12 g/m3 or less are considered healthy, with little to no risk from exposure. If the level reaches or exceeds 35 g/m3 in a 24-hour period, the air is considered unhealthy and can cause problems for people who already have breathing problems, such as asthma.

Particles 2.5 microns or smaller are particularly dangerous to human health because they bypass many of our bodies’ defenses. Smaller particles are caught by nose hair, mucus, and other defenses before they enter deeper into our bodies.

Despite making Thailand’s haze crisis a national priority in 2019, the government has made little progress in providing people with clean air.

Due to the slow response, seasonal PM2.5 dust – the most dangerous form of haze pollution – has engulfed many parts of Thailand in recent years. Earlier this month, PM2.5 levels in Bangkok reached such dangerously high levels that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) pleaded with the capital’s businesses to reactivate the “work-from-home” mode.

The safe limit for PM2.5 (dust particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less) in Thailand is 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air. If PM2.5 levels exceed 100 micrograms, red health-hazard flags are raised.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading