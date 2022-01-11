People Having Far More Sex Without Condoms During Pandemic

Karex the world’s largest maker of condoms reports that the use of its products has slumped as much as 40% in the last two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Karex Bhd’s CEO Goh Miah Kiat Sexual told Nikkei Asia that activity using the contraceptive didn’t increase even as people stayed home amid lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

Karex’s condom sales declined due to the closing of hotels and non-essential clinics that provided sexual wellness during the pandemic. Even more, the suspension of condom distribution programs by various governments.

Malaysia-based company Karex, which produces one out of every five condoms worldwide, is now entering the booming medical glove business and aims to launch production in Thailand by the middle of the year, according to Goh told Nikkei.

The Karex Group had previously predicted condom demand would increase by “double digits” as governments imposed lockdowns, forcing people to stay at home.

Over 5 billion condoms a year

Karex manufactures condoms for brands such as Durex and also manufactures its own line of speciality condoms such as those flavoured like durian and female condoms.

The company produces over 5 billion condoms a year and exports them to more than 140 countries.

Over the past two years, Karex’s shares have declined by about 18%, while Malaysia’s benchmark stock index has fallen by 3.1%.

In his remarks, Goh stressed that the fight against COVID-19 should not overshadow the ongoing fight against AIDS.

Even 40 years after the first cases of AIDS were documented, the United Nations’ Global AIDS Update shows that the world still registers 1.5 million newly diagnosed HIV infections each year and 680,000 deaths related to AIDS.

To prevent the further spread of sexually transmitted diseases, condoms are still crucial despite new drug treatments for AIDS.

He said, “While we have made strides to combat the pandemic, we must not lose sight of the fact that condoms will still play a vital role as the world emerges from the fight against the COVID-19 virus.”

Over one-third of new infections have been prevented in the Asia Pacific and almost half in sub-Saharan Africa since 1990, according to the U.N. Global AIDS Update.

Source: Nikkei Asian Review