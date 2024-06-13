Connect with us

Health

Past COVID Infections May Help Prevent Colds. Would It Make Vaccines Better?
Advertisement

Health

Dementia Can Be Predicted With 82% Accuracy With The New Test

Health

Wegovy And Ozempic Are Exorbitantly Priced, According To Bernie Sanders.

Health

Breast Cancer Recurrence Is Predicted By a Blood Test Years In Advance

Health

Cement Could Be AstraZeneca's Next Big Target, Given Its Favorite Status

Health

Pre and Post-Operative Care for Hair Transplant in Bangkok

Health

Health Officials Combat the Use and Addiction of e-Cigarettes

Health

What You Need to Know Before Enhancing Your Lips With Botox

Health

Under The Tongue, Oral Insulin Drops Could Replace Diabetes Injections

Health

Top 5 Zenso Diet Benefits Your Body | Paris Queen Malaysia

Health

AbbVie's $10B Immunogen Purchase Gets Early ROI With Phase II Ovarian Cancer Win

Health

12 MG Nicotine Equals How Many Cigarettes? A Simple Conversion Guide

Health

H5N2 Strain Of Bird Flu Kills First Human In Mexico

Health

The FDA Has Updated The Covid Vaccine To Include JN.1

Health

Plant-Based Protein Supplements: Benefits for Health and Sustainability

Health

Both Merck And Moderna Have Applied For Expedited FDA Approval.

Health

Holistic Approach to Blood Pressure Management: the superlist

Health

How to Lose Weight Fast, 7 Scientific Ways to Reduce Fat, Must Follow

Health

Breast Cancer Breakthrough Hailed As 'Incredibly Exciting' By Scientists

Health

Cannabis Use Causing a Financial Drain on Thailand's Healthcare System

Health

Past COVID Infections May Help Prevent Colds. Would It Make Vaccines Better?

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

4 seconds ago

on

COVID
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19. If you’ve been sick with COVID-19, you may have some protection against certain versions of the common cold. A study published Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in the journal Science Translational Medicine, suggests previous COVID-19 infections lower the risk of getting colds caused by milder coronavirus cousins, which could provide a key to broader COVID-19 vaccines. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP, File)

(CTN News) – In the case that you have been infected with COVID-19, there is a possibility that you will be protected against some strains of the viral illness known as the common cold.

It has been found in a recent study that having a history of COVID-19 infections may lessen the probability of catching colds caused by mild Coronavirus cousins.

This is the conclusion that was reached by researchers. It is possible that this discovery holds the key to generating COVID-19 immunisations that are more comprehensive.

Dr. Manish Sagar, the senior author of the study that was published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, stated that

“There may be a future outbreak of COVID.”

This statement was made by Dr. Sagar at the conclusion of the study. If we could reproduce some of the immunological responses supplied by spontaneous infection, vaccines may be improved. This would be a positive development.

During the course of this investigation, the researchers investigated the outcomes of COVID-19 PCR testing that was carried out on more than 4,900 persons who sought medical attention during the months of November 2020 and October 2021.

It was discovered by Sagar and his colleagues that individuals who had previously been infected with COVID-19 had approximately a fifty percent lower likelihood of experiencing a symptomatic common cold caused by the coronavirus.

This was the conclusion reached after taking into consideration factors such as age, gender, and preexisting conditions. At the time of the study, those who had received a complete vaccination against COVID-19 and had not yet been exposed to the virus were also compared to those who had not yet been exposed to the virus.

Coronaviruses are thought to be responsible for around one out of five cases of colds. Although there are a variety of viruses that are responsible for colds,

COVID are the most significant.

The researchers were able to establish a connection between the protection against colds that was generated by the Coronavirus and the cell responses that destroy viruses for two specific viral proteins. At the moment, the most majority of vaccinations do not include these proteins; nonetheless, scientific experts are contemplating the possibility of incorporating them in the near future.

“Our studies would suggest that these may be novel strategies for better vaccines that not only tackle the current Coronaviruses, but any potential future one that may emerge,” said Sagar, who is affiliated with Boston Medical Centre. “These vaccines would need to be effective against any potential future Coronaviruses.”

Dr. Wesley Long, a pathologist at Houston Methodist in Texas who was not involved in the study, indicated that the findings should not be interpreted as a critique of the vaccines that are now available.

He said this in a statement. The “spike” protein that is studded on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, is the target of these vaccines, which are designed to target the protein of interest.

Those immunisations, according to him, are “still your best defence against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalisation, and death.” He made this statement.

However, he went on to say that if we were to discover targets that provide cross-protection against various viruses, we would be able to either incorporate those targets into particular vaccines or begin using them as vaccine targets, which would provide us with a more comprehensive immunity from a single vaccination.

That is something that would be an absolutely wonderful thing to do.

SEE ALSO:

Wegovy And Ozempic Are Exorbitantly Priced, According To Bernie Sanders.

Dementia Can Be Predicted With 82% Accuracy With The New Test
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies