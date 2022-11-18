The Pancreatic Cancer Rate Is Rising – Healthwatch 16

(CTN News) – Approximately 62,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year. According to Geisinger, the number of newly diagnosed cases is expected to rise as time marches on.

It is one of the most deadly types of cancer, and it is one of the most difficult to diagnose. This is because it is one of the most deadly types of cancer.

It is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month in November each year.

There are more than 40,000 Americans who will die this year from cancer, according to the American Cancer Society, which is a cancer organization.

Cancer of this kind is not one that is commonly found by any means, but when we look at how many people die from cancer, it is the fourth-most common cause of death.

According to Dr. Ahmad Hanif, an associate professor of hematology and oncology at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, it is not the most common cancer in the country, by any means.

There has been an increase in the number of new cases of pancreatic cancer by one percent per year since 2000. A survey by the American Cancer Society in 2009 showed that only 10% to 15% of patients diagnosed with this type of cancer had surgery in their initial stages.

This is because there are no specific screening tests, and only about the same number of patients are able to have surgery in their final stages.

In fact, due to the location of the tumor, which is right in the back of the belly, it’s difficult to feel until it’s very advanced. Therefore, it’s almost impossible to detect it during a physical exam. Once it starts to cause symptoms, it’s usually too late for a patient to seek treatment.

There are several risk factors that one can take into account when it comes to pancreatic cancer, but it is difficult to pinpoint the exact cause.

As we know, smoking almost doubles the risk of pancreatic cancer. There is also evidence to suggest that sedentary lifestyles can increase the risk of pancreatic cancer.

Being overweight is also a risk factor, but some studies suggest that heavy alcohol consumption may be a risk factor as well.”

When a patient is diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, it is a scary diagnosis, but Geisinger doctors work closely with their patients from the time of diagnosis to the time of treatment.

