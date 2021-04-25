Opiate Misuse and Addiction Intervention through “The ReCover”

Narcotics, or commonly known as opioids are synthetic drugs. They are usually prescribed for chronic pain management especially after an operation or a severe injury. Opioids have adverse effects, such as sleepiness, bowel irregularity, and the feeling of throwing up and above all addiction.

Once taken in large amounts, a person may manifest symptoms of vomiting, slowing or stopping of breathing or heart rate, pallor, and inability to move. While these are the adverse effects, other outcomes for the overdose of opioids may lead to misuse and addiction.

When a person is dependent on a drug or opiate, this means the person may experience physical symptoms of withdrawal after cutting off the drug for days or weeks, which includes throwing up, pains in the different parts of the body especially the joints, and headache, insomnia or difficulty in sleeping, having a bad temper and easily annoyed, among others.

Taking higher doses than prescribed

Misuse means, taking the medicine in higher doses than prescribed, or using it when it is not even prescribed, or using it in another inappropriate manner. Addiction is when a particular individual is craving for the drug and too determined to acquire it no matter what. Other possible signs of addiction are poor personal hygiene, euphoria and talking excessively about nonsense things, avoiding social gatherings especially with family and friends, changing habits, anxiety, irregular sleeping patterns, losing track of schedules, and committing crimes/illegal acts.

If these things are observed, you may check TheReCover to confirm through their helpline if the case may be opioid-dependence. The site also introduces the treatment mode for opiatedependence through the use of suboxone, which contains buprenorphine and naloxone; two drugs working together for the aversion of the craving for opioids without promoting sleepiness or euphoria and managing physical symptoms of withdrawal.

The combination of this treatment also helps a patient remain in the medical intervention. Moreover, this drug can also aid in the improvement of the physical, emotional, mental, and social condition of the patient, allowing him/her to enjoy a normal life, a normal job, and a normal family.

Obtaining a healthy recovery

This drug is administered through sublingual route and taken only one time a day. After taking the drug, patients are usually calmed and more comfortable. When the medicine’s effects kick in, the feelings of anxiety and restlessness subside. However, it must be taken into consideration that taking suboxone alone is not enough. It must be combined with psychosocial support and medical care, especially support from family and friends.

The process towards full recovery takes time and the patient must remain in the treatment process to obtain a healthy recovery or to fully function socially. The one who is prescribed suboxone must follow the doctor’s advice with the help of family members to eliminate the risk for misuse of the drug. Suboxone is also subject to abuse when taken incorrectly.

Suboxone treatment is explained in detail at therecover.com. Counselors are on standby to accept calls for inquiries about opioid dependence, treatment, and nearest treatment centers in your area.