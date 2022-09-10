New York Declares A State Of Emergency Over Polio

(CTN News) _ Polio virus has been detected in wastewater from four counties and New York City since April, according to the governor.

Unvaccinated man diagnosed with paralytic polio in July. Since only one in 100 polio infections results in serious illness, a paralytic case typically signals hundreds more infections.

Polo was found in Nassau County’s wastewater. In August, a sample collected there was genetically linked to the paralytic case.

There are also 50 samples from Rockland, Orange, and Sullivan counties.

There is evidence that polio is spreading in these communities, according to state health officials.

In Orange County, only 58% of children have received three shots before they turn two.

Sullivan County New York has a 62% rate, while Rockland County has 60%. In Nassau County, 79% of children are vaccinated.

It’s hoping to raise the state average above 90% by declaring a state of emergency.

The risk of paralysis is real if you or your child are not vaccinated or not up to date with vaccinations. New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said in a statement.

I urge New Yorkers to not accept any risk whatsoever.

Medical workers, midwives, and pharmacists will now be able to administer polio vaccines under the emergency declaration.

Vaccination data must also be sent to the state health department so it can focus vaccination efforts accordingly.