(CTN News) – The number of cases of Mpox measles in the United States has been down significantly since the virus was declared an emergency last month.

The federal government has decided not to renew the designation at the end of the month.

As a result of the low number of cases today, the Mpox Department of Health and Human Services does not expect to need to renew the emergency declaration when it ends on January 31, 2023, said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in a news release.

We will not take our foot off the gas – we will continue to monitor the case trends closely and encourage all those at risk to get a free vaccination as soon as possible.”

An outbreak of the virus that began earlier this year has affected more than 29,000 Americans, and 17 people have died during the outbreak, according to the Associated Press.

A public health emergency was declared by the government in August. Two of its top officials were assigned to handle the outbreak.

This was primarily occurring among men who had sex with men who were infected and were suffering from the virus.

As part of the COVID-19 vaccine initiative, Mpox two officials are leading the effort: Robert Fenton, who was also in charge of the vaccination effort at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are leading the effort at the moment.

In spite of the delays in testing and Mpox vaccine roll out, the two-dose Jynneos vaccine has become more widely available across the country, and there is a reduction in the number of cases across the country.

According to the Associated Press, monkeypox was originally called monkey pox, but the World Health Organization renamed it in November after concerns were raised about its possible discriminatory and racist connotations, following concerns that the name might be seen as insensitive.

SEE ALSO:

Malaria Infection Can Be Reduced With New mRNA Vaccines

Covid Vaccines Reduce Death Risk For Kids ‘Regardless Of Variant’