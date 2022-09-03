Monkeypox Strain Linked To West African Travel Identified In UK

(CTN News) _ A second Monkeypox strain has been identified in the UK, which has been linked with travel to West Africa.

However, there is no evidence that this individual case is related to the current outbreak.

According to UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), one person has been admitted to a HCID unit at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Merseyside with the strain.

To determine if there are any other cases that may be linked, contact tracing is now being conducted.

As of Friday, there had been no further cases identified.

There is little risk to the wider public as a result of this incident, according to Dr Sophia Maki, incident director at the UKHSA.

“We are assessing and providing advice to those who had close contact with the case prior to confirmation of their infection,” the spokesperson said.

Despite the low risk to the general public, UKHSA and the NHS have well-established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with imported infectious diseases.

If you’re traveling to West or Central Africa, be alert for symptoms and call 111 if you have any.”

More than 3,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the UK since the outbreak started, mostly among gay and bisexual men.

The virus is related to smallpox and is typically found in West and Central Africa, with the virus rarely spreading elsewhere.

In some cases, the disease, which was initially discovered in monkeys, can cause severe illness.

Following reports that the UK will run out of smallpox vaccine, the country will receive approximately 100,000 doses to treat monkeypox.

The vaccines will arrive in the UK in September after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced there are only around 5,000 doses left.

The Uwere procured, only 50,000 had been delivered due to supply issues have been delivered due to supply issues.

What is the cure for monkeypox?

