Monkeypox Ready For Fall Semester in New Haven

(CTN News) – Residents returning to campus began to be vaccinated and educated about Monkeypox as colleges and universities ramped up their efforts to combat the disease.

Students take with monkeypox.

As college campuses are communal spaces, health experts are concerned that the virus could continue to spread.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Connecticut had 87 Monkeypox cases as of Friday, while nationwide there were 16,926 cases.

In the view of Keith Grant, senior system director for infection prevention at Hardford HealthCare, there has been an increase in the number of cases.

“beyond the endemic state,” and hence college campuses should be concerned since close contact is one of the easiest ways to spread the disease.

In particular, during the first few months or first few weeks of being on college campuses, there is a lot of socialization that occurs and continues throughout the semester itself, and much of this happens in close quarters.

In order for colleges and universities to be able to raise awareness about diseases such as Monkeypox, COVID-19, polio, and flu, it is imperative that they raise funds to do so.

As a result, testing, vaccinations, and isolation consultations should also be discussed with the health systems.

Considering that health officials have classified men who have sex with men as the most at risk group, Grant believes that students should also be educated on this topic.

We have a large number of epidemiology within that population and that’s something.

We have to be extremely careful about when we’re dealing with outbreaks or clusters of disease in that population.

What is the cure for monkeypox?

How did the first person get monkeypox?

SEE Also:

The World’s Most Unlucky Man Who Infected With COVID, Monkeypox & HIV At the Same Time

Dolphin Calf With ‘Low’ Survival Chances Nursed Back To Health in Thailand

‘Loneliest Man’ on the Planet Dies in a Brazilian Forest