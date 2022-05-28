Monkeypox Does Not Spread Easily: EU Health Agency Says

(CTN News) – The monkeypox disease does not easily spread among people, the EU health agency said on Monday. In an assessment of risk after an outbreak of the illness in non-endemic countries, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) stated, “Human-to-human transmission occurs through contact with infectious material from skin lesions of infected persons, through respiratory droplets in prolonged face-to-face contact, and through fomites.”

According to the report, most monkeypox patients in Europe are gay men, and “the nature of the lesions in some cases suggest transmission occurred during sexual encounters.”

Multiple sexual partners are at a higher risk of infection, the EU health agency warned. Risk assessments indicate that patients have so far only presented mild symptoms during the current outbreak.

However, it warned that monkeypox, in general, may cause severe disease. According to the ECDC, EU member states should require monkeypox patients to remain isolated and avoid close physical contact until their rash is completely healed.

Supportive care can help patients recover at home, the document says. Monkeypox patients should observe symptoms carefully for 21 days and refrain from donating blood, organs, or bone marrow.

Symptoms include As well as causing fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face, monkeypox is not usually fatal.