Monkeypox Can Trigger Seizures Or Brain Inflammation

(CTN News) _ Despite the small risk, monkeypox can trigger serious neurological complications, including seizures and brain inflammation, in rare cases.

This is based on 19 studies done in the U.S., Britain, and Africa.

Each investigation used data collected before the recent monkeypox outbreak started in May.

It’s not clear how past outbreak experiences apply to this one, because viral types, medical care, and patient profiles might differ.

In spite of that, earlier research shows monkeypox patients have a 2% to 3% chance of getting at least one seizure, serious brain swelling (encephalitis), and/or mental confusion.

Dr. Jonathan Rogers, a researcher of neuropsychiatric disorders at the University College London in the United Kingdom, said generally thought of as a skin disease.

He added that smallpox, a related viral infection, can cause serious neurological complications. “We wanted to find out if monkeypox was similar.”