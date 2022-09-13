Connect with us

Health

Monkeypox Can Trigger Seizures Or Brain Inflammation
Advertisement

Health

New York Polio Case Detected, State Of Emergency Declared

Health

Lung Cancer is Caused By Air Pollution, According To Scientists

Health

Botox Competitor Approved By FDA

Health

New York Declares A State Of Emergency Over Polio

Health News

One More Person in the U.S. Dies After Contracting Monkeypox

Health

Monkeypox 1st Case Reported In Jordan

Health

How is Muscle Stimulator Device Used in Physical Therapy?

Health

Monkeypox First Case Detected In Egypt

Health News

Thai Public Health Ministry to Procure 3 Million Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine For Children

Health

Answers to FAQs About Temecula TRT. Read to Know More

Health

Juul Settles $438 Million Youth Vaping Investigation

Health

Understanding Melasma and How its Treated

Health

COVID Cases In Beaver County Are Up 31.5%; Those In Pennsylvania Are Up 5%

Health

Zimbabwe Measles Outbreak, 700 Children Dead, UNICEF Concerns

Health

COVID-19 Can Be Detected Via Mobile Phone App Through a New AI Model

Health

Ice Baths: Recover From Your Injuries!

Health

Pneumonia Cases In Argentina: 3 Dead, Healthcare Workers Infected

Health

Monkeypox Strain Linked To West African Travel Identified In UK

Health

Monkeypox Infection Characterized And Followed Up In A New Case Study

Health

Monkeypox Can Trigger Seizures Or Brain Inflammation

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

33 seconds ago

on

Monkeypox Can Trigger Seizures Or Brain Inflammation

(CTN News) _ Despite the small risk, monkeypox can trigger serious neurological complications, including seizures and brain inflammation, in rare cases.

This is based on 19 studies done in the U.S., Britain, and Africa.

Each investigation used data collected before the recent monkeypox outbreak started in May.

It’s not clear how past outbreak experiences apply to this one, because viral types, medical care, and patient profiles might differ.

In spite of that, earlier research shows monkeypox patients have a 2% to 3% chance of getting at least one seizure, serious brain swelling (encephalitis), and/or mental confusion.

Dr. Jonathan Rogers, a researcher of neuropsychiatric disorders at the University College London in the United Kingdom, said generally thought of as a skin disease.

He added that smallpox, a related viral infection, can cause serious neurological complications. “We wanted to find out if monkeypox was similar.”

More than 1,500 patients were included in the studies, of whom more than 1,000 were confirmed monkeypox cases.

Among  patients, depression, anxiety, fatigue, and headaches are common symptoms.

According to the study authors, not all of the studies under review included data on rarer neurological symptoms.

After pooling data, the team came up with a 2.7% seizure risk, a 2.4% confusion risk, and a 2% chance of developing disabling encephalitis.

In most cases, patients who experienced brain swelling were already seriously ill when they were hospitalized.

Rogers noted, however, that the review did not find that severe complications were limited to the most vulnerable.

Although Rogers stressed that we are still unsure of the effects of these complications, we have access to a large body of knowledge about them.

SEE Also:

New York Polio Case Detected, State Of Emergency Declared

New York Declares A State Of Emergency Over Polio

One More Person in the U.S. Dies After Contracting Monkeypox
Related Topics:
Continue Reading