Moderna Therapeutics to Join Thailand’s Covid-19 Vaccine Drive

As Thailand prepares for a massive vaccination drive Moderna will submit its application for approval for its Covid-19 vaccine this month. The Moderna vaccine is 94.1% effective at preventing Covid-19 after the second dose.

Surachoke Tangwiwat, a senior Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official, told Reuters that in addition to Moderna, India’s Bharat Biotech had also started sending documents for registration of its vaccine.

Bharat Biotech’s vaccine showed interim efficacy of 81% in late-stage clinical trials, the firm said this month.

The FDA is expected to reach a decision this month on the vaccine of Johnson and Johnson, Surachoke said.

Thailand has so far has only approved the vaccines of Sinovac Biotech and AstraZeneca.

It has administered about 36,000 of the 200,000 recently received doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac. Another 800,000 doses are due to arrive by March 25th. These covid-19 vaccine doses will be use mainly among health workers and high-risk groups.

Thailand, which has recorded just over 26,500 coronavirus infections with only 85 fatalities, has also received 117,300 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha and his cabinet will be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.

From June Thailand will manufacture that AstraZeneca vaccine locally, for regional distribution, with 61 million doses reserved so far for its mass covid-19 immunization drive.

Information about the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) is used to prevent COVID-19. This disease is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

The vaccine is approved for people who are 18 years of age and older. Its safety and effectiveness in people younger than 18 years of age have not yet been established.

Based on evidence from clinical trials, the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses who had no evidence of being previously infected.

The vaccine appeared to have high effectiveness in clinical trials (efficacy) among people of diverse age, sex, race, and ethnicity categories and among persons with underlying medical conditions.

Although few people in the clinical trials were admitted to the hospital, this happened less often in the people who got the Moderna vaccine compared to people who got the saline placebo.

CDC will continue to provide updates as we learn more about how well the Moderna vaccine works in real-world conditions.

Possible side effects of Moderna

The most commonly reported side effects, which typically lasted several days, were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, swollen lymph nodes in the same arm as the injection, nausea and vomiting, and fever.

Of note, more people experienced these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose, so it is important for vaccination providers and recipients to expect that there may be some side effects after either dose, but even more so after the second dose.