Mesothelioma; Day Of Awareness For Mesothelioma

(CTN News) _ The National Mesothelioma Awareness Day will be observed on September 26, 2022. The purpose of this day is to increase awareness of this life-threatening disease.

As part of an effort by the community and the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation to bring more attention and funding to this rare cancer, the Awareness Day was established in 2004.

Mesothelioma is a very rare disease. A rare cancer, malignant affects approximately 3,000 people each year.

The toll this deadly cancer has on its victims and their families has always been a challenge. Persistence and advocacy have always defined us as a community.

Public awareness days can be used to increase public awareness and educate the public about the disease.

A day like this can also serve as a celebration of those who have lost their battles and those who are in the midst of theirs. It is time to celebrate progress and renew our resolve to keep going.

Awareness can lead to more funding, which could lead to more research leading to a cure.

Meso awareness is symbolized by blue.

On September 26th, the mesothelioma community will light up landmarks blue. Last year 30 landmarks were lit up across the country, this year at least 40 will be lit up.

The community is continuing to support public education, another example.

Tell someone about malignant mesothelioma on September 26th. Asbestos is the leading cause of this preventable cancer.

We’re closer than ever to banning asbestos in the United States thanks to the mesothelioma community. There are some promising new treatments being tested.

Research has led the way, steady gains are being made.

There are many faces of mesothelioma, including family members, friends, neighbors, and loved ones.

Start a conversation about, its victims, and the important work being done.

What is the main cause of mesothelioma?

Asbestos exposure is the primary risk factor for. It accounts for up to 80 percent of all cases. Living with someone who works with asbestos may also increase an individual’s risk for developing because asbestos particles can travel on skin and clothing.

