Medical Clinic in Bangkok Offers Free CBD Cannabis Oil

A medical clinic in Bangkok has offered free CBD cannabis oil to hundreds of people during its grand opening. Patients seeking relief from cancer, insomnia, and muscle pain cued for the free CBD cannabis oil

The free handout comes as the government pushes the economic and health benefits of cannabis oil.

Thailand in 2018 became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize medical marijuana in 2019. However many Thais have long used cannabis in traditional medicine.

The government is now eager to harvest the multi-billion-dollar potential of cannabis. Above all investing in tech to extract, distill and market CBD cannabis oil.

“Today marks the beginning,” Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said at the launch of the Bangkok clinic.

“We are fighting for the better health of Thai people and fighting for a better economy,” he told Thai media.

Hundreds of mostly elderly Thais waited to receive the five to 10 mg vials of CBD cannabis oil. Patients with muscle aches and some came bearing serious ailments. Like Natjuta, born with cerebral palsy and confined to a wheel chair.

Her mother Mrs. Supatra Ulapatorn said cannabis oil helps her daughter to sleep better and stay calmer.

“She does not sleep well which causes me not to sleep either,” said the 60-year-old. “She is calmer now, so I think it works.”

Cannabis an economic bonanza for Thailand

Anutin, a construction tycoon-turned-minister has promised a cannabis economic bonanza to his rural constituents.

He added that the plant has been “de-stigmatized” in Thailand.

“If we talk about cannabis extraction, I have a sense people view it as medication rather than it being a narcotic,” he said.

Still, a knot of rules governs who can grow cannabis plants and extract cannabis oil. Critics also say legislation will limit opportunities for small farmers and likely benefit big agro-industrial firms.

Medical research has shown that CBD cannabis oil can help ease the pain of patients. Even more those suffering from conditions such as multiple sclerosis and epilepsy. However the science is out on its impact on other serious diseases including different forms of cancers.

Recreational use and trade of marijuana is still illegal in Thailand. Anyone even caught with a joint face severe penalties of up to 10 years in prison.

Source: Asean Post