Measles Outbreak In Govandi Prompts BMC To Vaccinate 130 Kids
Measles Outbreak In Govandi Prompts BMC To Vaccinate 130 Kids

Published

56 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – Measles Outbreak As a precautionary measure, the Brihan mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) vaccinated 130 children and eight pregnant women in Govandi’s slum on Thursday.

Following the outbreak of measles in Mumbai’s slum areas, the BMC has begun a vaccination campaign in different wards of the hospital – F/North, H/East, L, M/East, and P/North. 84 measles cases were reported in Mumbai between September 2022 and October 2022. The majority of patients are found in the east division of M.

A total of 69,218 houses were surveyed in the M-East ward on Thursday.
Parents of 9-month-olds and 16-month-olds have also been urged to complete and rubella vaccinations.

A survey of suspected patients is conducted by health workers from house to house, and Vitamin A is administered to them.

When necessary, suspected patients are referred to the nearest municipal hospital for treatment. In addition, additional vaccination sessions will be organized for children between the ages of 9 months and 16 months, and these children will be examined by medical officers,” said Mangala Gomare, the executive health officer of BMC’s public health department.

The symptoms of measles include fever, cold, cough, and a red rash on the body. Children who have been partially vaccinated or have not been vaccinated may suffer serious complications from this disease. Children who are fully vaccinated are unlikely to develop such complications.

Do people still get measles today?

Measles was declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000 thanks to a highly effective vaccination program. Eliminated means that the disease is no longer constantly present in this country. However, measles is still common in many parts of the world.

