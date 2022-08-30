Man Diagnosed With Monkeypox, COVID-19 And HIV At Same Time

(CTN News) – An Italian man has been diagnosed with monkeypox, COVID-19, and HIV at the same time.

COVID and monkeypox occurring at the same time is extremely rare and there has never been a documented instance in which a person has been diagnosed with all three infections at the same time.

According to the study published in the Journal of Infection, the 36-year-old Italian recently returned from a five-day trip to Spain in June 2022.

He developed fever, sore throat, and headache more than a week after returning. His arm and body also developed unusual rashes.

When he was admitted to an Italian hospital, he was diagnosed with both COVID-19 and monkeypox after he had been admitted to the hospital.

An additional test revealed that HIV was also present in the patient. It is not clear exactly when he contracted each of the viruses, but it was believed to be within a relatively recent time period for all three.

In 2019, the man was also treated for syphilis, according to the study’s authors.

Vaccinated against COVID-19, he had previously contracted the virus in January 2022.

In addition to being treated for monkeypox and COVID, he will be required to take a lifetime of combination antiretroviral therapy for HIV.

In the opinion of the study authors, the case is a lesson for doctors and health-care workers that in the event that a patient presents with symptoms, they should be tested for more than one virus.

There is still not enough evidence to know if the presence of all three viruses is aggravating the patient’s condition in any way. One of the authors said that.

What is the cure for monkeypox?

Currently, there is no specific treatment approved for monkeypox virus infection. However, there are several antiviral medications used to treat smallpox and other conditions that may help patients with monkeypox infection.

