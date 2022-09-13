Lung Cancer Can Be Caused By Air Pollution In Non-Smokers

(CTN News) _ University College London and the Francis Crick Institute found that air pollution can cause lung cancer in people who don’t smoke.

An analysis of roughly half a million people living in England, South Korea and Taiwan found that higher exposure to air pollution particles increased the risk of developing non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which is caused by mutations in the EGFR gene.

This study sheds new light on the dangers of air pollution. The main cause of NSCLC is smoking, but air pollution has long been considered another risk factor.

Globally, NSCLC kills 250,000 people each year.