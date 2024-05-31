Connect with us

Study Finds Lower Risk of Long COVID in Pregnant Women Compared to Non-Pregnant Women
(CTN News) – A study published in clinical medicine found that women who developed COVID-19 during pregnancy were less likely to have long COVID or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC) than other women.

The retrospective study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) experiment included women aged 18 to 49 with lab-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection from March 2020 to June 2022 in 19 US health systems.

PASC was defined as symptoms detected 30 to 180 days after the SARS-CoV-2 infection. The final study included 83,915 women who contracted COVID-19 outside of pregnancy and 5,397 women who contracted it during pregnancy.

The authors stated that this was the first study to compare long COVID outcomes via the lens of pregnancy.

Overall, the authors discovered that non-pregnant women were older and had more comorbidities than pregnant women with COVID-19, which may have contributed to the conclusion that non-pregnant women were much more likely to acquire protracted COVID than pregnant women.

pregnant woman in waiting room 1

15% reduced risk of long COVID.

Pregnant women had a 25.5% rate of PASC compared to 33.9% of non-pregnant women, with an adjusted hazard ratio (aHR) of 0.85 (95% confidence range [CI], 0.80 to 0.91).

According to the authors, the cumulative incidence of PASC in the 180 days following the event infection date was 30.8 per 100 individuals for COVID-19 acquired during pregnancy and 35.8 per 100 people for COVID-19 obtained outside of pregnancy.

For pregnant women infected with COVID-19, the average gestational week was 34 weeks, and the average week of delivery was 39 weeks. Hispanic women accounted for 27.8% of pregnant women with COVID-19, compared to 14.3% of non-pregnant women with the virus.

SARS-CoV-2 infection obtained during pregnancy was related with a greater incidence of irregular heartbeat, abdominal discomfort, and thrombosis than acquired outside of pregnancy.

“SARS-CoV-2 infection acquired during pregnancy compared with acquired outside of pregnancy was associated with a higher incidence of abnormal heartbeat, abdominal pain, and thromboembolism,” the researchers stated.

Pregnant women with COVID were also more likely to require hospitalization during the acute phase of illness than non-pregnant women.

Non-pregnant women, on the other hand, were more likely to suffer joint discomfort, sleep disturbances, cognitive problems, difficulty breathing, brain malfunction, hair loss, acute pharyngitis (throat infection), malnutrition, malaise and weariness, and chest pain if they contracted long COVID.

“The recent findings add to our understanding of PASC after obtaining SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy, which will help improve patient counseling and future study. “Additional prospective research is required to confirm these findings,” the authors stated.
