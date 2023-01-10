Lip Gloss With Cranberry Proanthocyanidins

(CTN News) – A Cranberry paper published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces describes the development of a lip gloss that is antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal.

Angel Serrano-Aroca, Ph.D., professor of biomaterials and bioengineering at the Universidad Católica de Valencia and co-author of the study, described the findings.

We were aware that cranberry extracts are used in some drugs to treat urine infections and have demonstrated antiviral activity against enveloped viruses such as herpes simplex virus type 1 and type 2 (HSV-2) owing to the presence of antimicrobial A-type proanthocyanidins (PACs) which alter their envelope glycoproteins.

As a result, we mixed cranberry extract into a lipstick cream base containing shea butter, vitamin E, provitamin B5, babassu oil, and avocado oil.”

He noted that the base formula was derived from a commercial lipstick cream base containing the same ingredients in order to provide typical characteristics of the product.

For the creation of lip gloss with and without antimicrobial properties, this material was used as a reference.

A variety of viruses, bacteria, and a fungal species were added to cultures containing the creams during experiments. Upon contact with the cranberry-containing cream, both enveloped and non-enveloped viruses were completely destroyed.

Within five hours of applying the cream, the multidrug-resistant bacteria, mycobacteria, and fungus were substantially inactivated.

Therefore, the novel lipstick formula may provide protection against a variety of disease-causing organisms.”

Based on the abstract of the article, this work is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic-driven search for materials that can help limit or stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

The extract of cranberries has been reported to inactivate a wide range of microorganisms including enveloped viruses including bacteriophage #6, a surrogate of SARS-CoV-2, and non-enveloped viruses such as bacteriophage MS2.

In addition to methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Mycobacterium smegmatis (a surrogate for Mycobacterium tuberculosis), Cranberry Candida albicans is a fungus.

Antimicrobial Cranberry lipstick offers a novel method of protecting against viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

While long-term stability has not been explored, according to Serrano Aroca, since PACs are quite stable compounds, if the lipstick cream is not subjected to drastic conditions (high temperature and strong UV light radiation), then it should remain active for a long period of time.

The researchers hope to find a cosmetic company interested in incorporating this antimicrobial bio-based technology into products, so they can work together to translate this knowledge from the lab to the market.

Adapting this knowledge to their products and performing a deep study of their antimicrobial activity against viruses, bacteria, and fungi will be necessary, adds Serrano Aroca.

Do all cranberry pills have proanthocyanidins?

Herbal medications like cranberry supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration and so many brands may not contain the needed amount of proanthocyanidins or even any at all, Chughtai told Reuters Health by email.

