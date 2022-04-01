Legendary Weed Strains

Weed Strains: Cannabis, like apples, comes in a variety of forms. Green Granny Smiths, for example, are tarter than yellowish Golden Delicious, which have skin that is softer than the crunchy Red Delicious kind. Cannabis variants are known as strains when it comes to marijuana.

Legendary Marijuana Strains

Some strains have been around for a long time and are now common knowledge. The McIntosh Apple, for example, was first bred in Canada in 1811, and we are all familiar with the moniker. The history books can be a little hazy when it comes to the original cannabis strains.

Why do we know so little about cannabis breeding?

One reason is prohibition. Except for cannabis, the early 1900s were a fantastic time documenting nature. At the time, it was nearly impossible to broadcast newly developed strains. Cannabis breeding had gone undiscovered for generations.

Cannabis, on the other hand, has a written history that dates back thousands of years, unlike the apple. Most scientists assume that certain types of cannabis became widespread in Central Asia as long as 15,000 years ago. Because of ancient trading channels, these strains gradually gained worldwide renown.

Cannabis is classified into three species: indica, Sativa, and ruderalis. These three animals were kept apart for much of human history. Ruderalis was primarily used for hemp, while indica was used medicinally in the northern hemisphere, and Sativa was used culturally in tropical areas.

However, in the 1900s, mixed species of cannabis arose naturally and on purpose. These hybrid species combined the properties of cannabis to develop new strains that are still among the most well-known marijuana strains and available on https://i49.net/cheap-marijuana-seeds.

Northern Lights

The Northern Lights first appeared in the Netherlands in 1985. However, it finally made its way to the outskirts of Seattle, Washington, as a hybrid offspring of Thai Sativa and Afghani Indica. This Indica-dominant strain sprang to prominence as the renowned cannabis of the 1980s that it is today.

This marijuana strain is well-known for its sedative characteristics, making it great for insomniacs or unwinding before bedtime. Northern Lights has recently become one of the most popular cannabis strains in California. Users appreciate fast-acting highs that rapidly put them in a good mood.

Northern Lights plants prefer sunny locations but are often regarded as “no-fuss” plants. They can grow huge (becoming cannabis trees when exposed to full sunshine) and generate a large yield.

Sativa/Indica % Indoor Yield Outdoor Yield Flowering Period 10% / 90% 18 ounces per square meter 22 ounces or more per plant 7 – 9 weeks indoors, mid-October outdoors.

White Widow

White Widow was one of the first cannabis strains to be developed in the Netherlands in the 1990s. It was one of the first marijuana imports into Europe, where the hybrid strain was developed. Experts dispute the origin of the bud, which is either a Brazilian landrace called Brazilian Sativa or a hybrid between South Indian Indica and South American Sativa.

This renowned breed is still king in Dutch coffee shops today. The Hip Hop culture has rapped about it. It has even appeared on the Showtime series Weeds. Users adore its beautiful blooms covered in white crystals and its powerful aroma of earthy spiciness with traces of pepper and funnel-cake-like powdered sugar sweetness.

Because of its resistance to temperature dips, White Widow is popular among beginners. This is significant for outdoor producers, who have discovered that the plants effectively resist common illnesses. They flourish in the presence of sunshine or comparable conditions generated in indoor growing rooms.

These plants can grow up to 4 feet tall, ideal for indoor gardeners with limited room. They grow high-yielding, high-quality buds. This is especially true when using sophisticated cultivating techniques like the Screen of Green or Sea of Green.

Sativa/Indica % Indoor Yield Outdoor Yield Flowering Period 40% / 60% 18 ounces per square meter 21 ounces or more per plant 8 to 9 weeks indoors, end of October outdoors.

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel is one of the most well-known cannabis strains from sunny California in the 1990s. The hybrid, often known as Sour D in California, is a cross between Super Skunk and Chemdawg 91. It’s a Sativa-dominant strain that instantly produces a tremendous high.

Users have reported all-day highs, making this strain quite popular. Aside from the all-day joy, it also provides an energized, no-couchlock, psychedelic experience suitable for daytime use.

As the name implies, Sour Diesel has a nasty and pungent yet delightful smell of Diesel with overtones of fresh, sour lemons. Experts describe it as dank, but they also praise its high yields (a “Top Cash Crop Strain” in the industry).

The Sour Diesel strain is not the easiest to cultivate. Powdery mildew is a problem for plants. As a result, even when grown indoors in controlled circumstances, the surrounding regions must be kept exceptionally clean and hygienic.

Sativa/Indica % Indoor Yield Outdoor Yield Flowering Period 70% / 30% 18 ounces per square meter 25 ounces or more per plant 9 to 10 weeks indoors, early November outdoors.

Super Silver Haze

Since the 1990s, Super Silver Haze has earned numerous first-place accolades. The Sativa-dominant strain crosses Skunk #1, Haze, and Northern Lights. Users get a high that lasts throughout the day, remaining calm when worry would typically set in.

Although the strain produces a cerebral high and complete relaxation, it does not induce couchlock, making it an ideal midday strain. Its energizing high provides an extra energy push, making it an excellent wake-me-up strain. The sour citrus scent is robust and sweet but skunky enough to wake up your brain cells.

Super Silver Haze demands a little bit of experience in growing, but it has a high disease resistance. The plants will grow in full sun and warm weather. Harvesting takes a little longer than usual, but it’s well worth the wait.

Sativa/Indica % Indoor Yield Outdoor Yield Flowering Period 90% / 10% 19 ounces per square meter 15 ounces or more per plant 9 – 11 weeks indoors, mid-October outdoors.

What is the best strain for me?

The desired effect determines the strain you select. According to i49, cannabis has a variety of therapeutic applications; however, for particular disorders, certain strains are safer than others.

