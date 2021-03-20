Learning the Healing Properties of Kratom Powder from Southeast Asia

The popular Kratom plant, also known as Mitragyna speciosa, and has a cultured history for its healing properties throughout southeast Asia. In recent years, Kratom has become increasingly popular in Western culture for its medicinal uses. Part of what makes this tropical botanical so sought after is the presence of alkaloids, including Mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine providing unique and distinctive benefits to users.

While Kratom can be ingested in many forms, including crushed leaves and capsules, Kratom powder is a fan favorite Kratom product. Whether you’re new to Kratom or simply want to learn more about its helpful properties, here’s everything you need to know about Kratom powder.

What is Kratom Powder?

When you choose Kratom powder, you are enjoying this age-old herbal supplement in its most pure and natural form. It’s 100% Kratom powder imported directly from Thailand and other Southeast Asia countries, where the tropical plant grows and is cultivated.

Kratom powder is made by harvesting leaves from Kratom trees and then cultivating, drying, crushing, and then grinding the Kratom leaves into a fine powder. Once Kratom has been reduced to powder form, it can be consumed in a variety of ways.

What are the Different Kinds of Kratom Powder?

Kratom powder comes in a variety of strains, each offering a unique set of benefits. The three major strains of the herb include white, green, and red varieties of Kratom.

Green Vein Kratom

For those looking for the perfect daytime strain with a balanced alkaloid profile, green Kratom is a popular choice. This variety of Kratom helps support motivation and alertness, cheerfulness and may help promote greater concentration. This is a fantastic strain for beginners or those looking for a more mild experience because of its stable properties and benefits.

White Vein Kratom

Similar to green Kratom, the white variety also promotes alertness. This makes white vein Kratom another solid choice to kick start your day and promote an overall sense of enhanced wellbeing.

Red Vein Kratom

On the other side of the spectrum, red Kratom offers users a sense of calm for a mellow experience. This makes this strain well-suited for evening hours. If you had an incredibly long day or are on the grumpy side of things, red vein Kratom can help support reduced irritability and gently ease you into feelings of peace and calm.

Familiarizing yourself with the major Kratom strains can make it easier to seek out the distinct benefits you’re looking for in your Kratom. Whether you are looking for motivation or a way to unwind, there’s a strain to support your wellbeing.

The more you get to know each strain, the easier it is to experiment and mix powders to develop the ultimate Kratom experience. When you combine green and white Kratom, for example, you can enjoy an incredible synergy that brings together the best of both worlds and provides you with an uplifting experience.

How to Use Kratom Powder

Kratom powder is a versatile way to enjoy your Kratom, no matter how you wish to incorporate it into your health regimen. When determining how to take Kratom powder, you can try a host of methods until you decide what you like best.

One of the most popular Kratom dosing methods is to mix Kratom powder with water, juice, coffee, or tea and drink the solution. If you’re a big fan of smoothies, you can also add it to your favorite fruit or mixed fruit and vegetable smoothie to take your Kratom along with your other favorite healthy ingredients.

Another fast and convenient way of taking Kratom powder is using the simple toss-and-wash method, where you toss the powder on the back of your tongue and wash it down with a swig of your favorite drink.

Because some individuals don’t particularly like Kratom’s sometimes bitter flavor, another excellent option for consuming Kratom powder is through encapsulated products. When you consume Kratom capsules, you can take them anytime, anywhere, just as you would any other health supplement.

You can bypass the taste and prep work that goes into blending powder into your favorite beverage and conveniently access all Kratom has to offer in one swallow.

Kratom in capsule form

If you’re a beginner, it’s always best to start small and slowly work your way up. For instance, consider taking between 50-100 mg to start. The following day, try taking .5 g and gradually increase your dose as you become more accustomed to Kratom’s effects.

By waiting for a minimum of 30-60 minutes after each dose, you can better understand how every amount makes you feel. Be sure not to exceed the recommended dose of two 2.4 g of servings every 24 hours.

As with any new wellness routine, it’s best to start small. If you are brand new to Kratom, beginning with a small dose can help limit adverse reactions and allow you to ease into the herb’s benefits gradually.

A simple way to follow the recommended dosage or ensure consistent dosing is to take Kratom in capsule form. When you buy encapsulated Kratom, each capsule is already pre-measured and filled, so you don’t have to do the measuring and sorting yourself.

In addition to starting small, only take your Kratom after you’ve had a bite to eat. If you consume Kratom powder on an empty stomach, you may experience less positive side effects like you would on certain medications, including upset stomach, nausea, heartburn, and vomiting. To ensure a pleasurable experience, make it a habit of taking Kratom after a snack or meal.

Where to Buy Kratom Powder

When you buy from a reputable Kratom powder supplier online, you can help ensure you are purchasing powder that has been pasteurized, sterilized, and processed according to the standards set by the American Kratom Association’s Current Good Manufacturing Practice (AKA CGM) program. In the Kratom plant industry, if you are an AKA CGM participant, this is considered the gold standard for Kratom purity and potency.

When you get your Kratom from a trusted provider, they use third-party lab testing to ensure and transparently provide information about your Kratom powder’s purity.

A Final Word

If you’re looking for a natural remedy to add to your health routine, the Kratom plant can offer a host of benefits to your wellbeing. When you buy your Kratom powder from a reputable supplier online, you can be assured you’re receiving top-quality powder that offers the potency and purity you desire to lead a healthy lifestyle.