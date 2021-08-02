Kathy Griffin Announces She has Lung Cancer

Years after Kathy Griffin shaved her head in fortitude with her sister who was going through chemotherapy, the entertainer and entertainer has reported she has cellular breakdown in the lungs.

“I must disclose to you all something. I have malignant growth,” Kathy Griffin started a note posted Monday on her confirmed Instagram account.

“I’m going to go into a medical procedure to have half of my left lung eliminated,” the note proceeded. “Indeed, I have cellular breakdown in the lungs despite the fact that I’ve won’t ever smoke!”





Griffin’s primary care physicians “are exceptionally hopeful” that the malignancy is stage one and contained to one side lung, she said.

The star’s assumption is that she won’t need to go through chemotherapy or radiation and that she ought to “be ready for action around as normal in a month or less,” the note read.

“It’s been a helluva 4 years, attempting to return to work, making you all giggle and engaging you, yet I’m going to be okay,” Kathy Griffin composed, clearly referring to kickback that followed a dubious photograph shoot she did holding a phony, grisly head that looked like Donald Trump.

She finished the note urging her supporters to keep awake to-date on their clinical tests. Cellular breakdown in the lungs is the third most normal malignancy in the US, as indicated by the CDC.

In July 2017, Kathy Griffin shaved her head out of appreciation for her sister Joyce who was engaging malignant growth; her sister passed on that September. Griffin likewise lost her sibling Gary to malignant growth in 2014.

Griffin’s mom Maggie, who had her own fan base on account of her popular girl, passed on last year at 99 years old subsequent to experiencing dementia.





