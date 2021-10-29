Health
Ivermectin: Where to Buy Ivermectin in Chiang Mai
We have previously reported on how to buy Ivermectin cheaply online from within Thailand from First Med Inc, and in that same article listed several brick-and-mortar pharmacies where one can purchase the medicine around the Kingdom, including from in Bangkok and on Koh Samui.
Since reporting on that many of our readers in Chiang Mai have gotten in contact with us to let us know of many local pharmacies in and around Chiang Mai also stocking the product.
We have gathered together quite a list, and since the product is so in demand by many of our viewers we decided to put down a full list of all the places in Chiang Mai that we know are stocking Ivermectin.
Ordering online is significantly cheaper, with only 2-3 days shipping, however, if you or someone you love are sick and need some Ivermectin immediately, it may be more convenient for you to purchase it from a physical pharmacy.
Pharmacies Selling Ivermectin in Chiang Mai
Below is an extensive list of pharmacies in Chiang Mai, Thailand, selling Ivermectin over the counter. No prescription is required.
Dara Pharmacy
251, 1-4 Kaeonawarat Rd, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50000
Phone: 053 244 028
Thawat Pharmacy
Q274+J6G, Tambon Wat Ket, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50000
Phone: 053 140 940
Paesatchakorn Danai Pharmacy
51/6 Moo 3, Chiang Mai-San Kaemphaeng Rd, Tombon Nongpakrang, Chiang Mai 50000
Phone: 053 851 013
Faculty of Pharmacy Chiang Mai University
239 Suthep Rd, Tambon Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200
Phone: 053 279 903
Sri Chompoo Pharmacy
เลขที่ 28 Suthep Rd, Tambon Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200
Phone: Not Listed
Peera Pharmacy
Si Phum Sub-district, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100
Phone: 054 565 365
Pharma Choice (Multiple Branches)
QXQF+H7P, Tambon Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200
Phone: 053 808 325
209 10-11 Changhuak Rd, Chang Phueak, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50300
Phone: 053 215 379
R29P+6WV, San Sai Noi, San Sai District, Chiang Mai 50210
Phone: 053 343 859
3029 Nong Chom, San Sai District, Chiang Mai 50210
Phone: 053 240 024
Q2X6+VQ4, Wat Ket, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50000
Phone: 053 306 639
The Price of Ivermectin in Thailand
All of the above-listed pharmacies stock Ivermectin in 12 x 6mg tablet form, and prices vary from 1300 baht per strip to 1800 baht per strip, for a total of 72mg.
Purchasing from a physical pharmacy is faster than buying online, but significantly more expensive. You can order 10 x 12mg tablets (120mg total) for 1000 baht from First Med Inc, with 2-3 day shipping, or even cheaper if you want to import from overseas yourself.
Be sure to confirm the correct dosage to take before self-medicating.
We do not recommend importing your own, however, as you may have an issue with customs and import duties, or even have your package confiscated completely – as some readers have reported has happened to them.