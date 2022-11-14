Is The Flu Contagious When It’s Cold?

(CTN News) – Flu is circulating at extremely high levels across the entire state at the moment. If you want to prevent the spread of the, you will need to be aware of when people with the flu are at their most contagious.

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control, viruses can be detected in most people who are infected one day before symptoms begin to develop and up to 5-7 days after the person becomes ill.

Generally, people who are infected with the virus are most contagious for the first three to four days after they start feeling unwell. However, infants and people with weakened immune systems may be contagious for longer than seven days if they become infected with the virus.

Generally speaking, the symptoms of the flu – fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches and headaches, fatigue, nausea and diarrhea, and, in some cases, vomiting and diarrhea – begin about one to four days after the virus enters a person’s respiratory system.

There is, however, a possibility that a person infected with the flu virus can spread it before they exhibit any symptoms themselves.

In the opinion of most experts, the flu virus spreads mainly through the droplets that are produced when people with the flu cough, sneeze or talk. People living nearby, usually within more than 6 feet of the droplets, can be exposed to these droplets by inhaling them into their lungs. Or, they can inhale them into their mouths or noses if they are near the droplets.

If you touch a surface or object that has a virus on it, and then you touch your mouth or your eyes, you might be able to get the flu. It is much less common for a person to catch the this way.

How are the flu and COVID-19 different from each other?

In spite of the fact that both and COVID-19 are contagious respiratory illnesses, the viruses that cause them differ.

COVID-19 is caused by a Coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, and influenza, on the other hand, is caused by infection with viruses. It is critical to know that symptoms can be very similar. Testing is the only way to distinguish the two in patients who have these types of symptoms.

CDC experts have cautioned that getting treated early for COVID-19 and the can reduce your risk of getting very sick in the future.

