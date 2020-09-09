Is Menopause and Weight Gain: A Way to Type 2 Diabetes?

The hormonal changes that women experience in the climacteric often become the cause of a very unpleasant hormonal disease – type 2 diabetes. Female sex hormones estrogens control many processes in the body and, in particular, manage the course of carbohydrate and fat metabolism. With menopause, the synthesis of female hormones decreases, the body’s reserve capacity is depleted, and insulin-sensitive receptors lose their former “working capacity”. So, there is insulin resistance – a decrease in sensitivity to insulin. The produced insulin is not applied properly (since the cells “do not feel it”) and therefore glucose from the blood is not absorbed. As a result, sugar levels increase in menopause.

In parallel, lipid (fat) metabolism is disrupted, which leads to a noticeable increase in weight. And the question of how to lose weight during menopause becomes as urgent as never before. According to statistics, it is at the age of the climax when the norm of the ratio of fat and muscle tissue changes.

The predominance of adipose tissue threatens to result in overweight, which becomes a key factor in the onset of diabetes. Medical research data confirm: with the beginning of menopause, more than half of women note the growth of the body weight. Medical practice confirms: the prevalence of type 2 diabetes during menopause increases many times.

If extra kilos are found on the scales, then urgent measures are needed: increase physical activity and start to keep to a healthy diet. Remind yourself that not only food brings joy in this life. The position of modern medicine is as follows: a woman after 45-50 years old will have good health only if she takes care of this in advance and prepares her body for the arrival of menopause. It is known that weight gain menopause extra kilograms significantly worsen the condition of a woman with the climacteric.

Diet for Menopause

Prevention of type 2 diabetes during the climax is, first of all, compliance with nutrition rules. However, experts caution: you can not rush to extremes. For example, a complete rejection of fat-containing foods will not do you any good, because healthy fats are involved in the synthesis of HRT. And forbidding yourself sweets is also dangerous – this is guaranteed depression.

The most important role in nutrition with menopause in women is balance. Everything should be in moderation: a piece of chocolate will be beneficial, but if you eat a whole chocolate bar at once, then your body will not thank you.

Diet for Type 2 Diabetes

Vegetables and fruits should become the basis of the diet for type 2 diabetes, and the main criterion for the amount of incoming food is the rule: everything is useful, which is consumed within reasonable limits. Experts recommend using the principle of fractional nutrition, that is, the daily amount of food should be eaten in equal portions for 4-6 meals.

The choice of products for type 2 diabetes should be made in favor of rich in micro and macro elements and vitamins. Using natural and diverse products, you will not feel the strong pressure of the ban. But, remember that diet is one of the methods of therapy and a doctor should prescribe it, taking into account your health history, test results, and the current state of the body.

In diabetes, a standard daily distribution of products is established:

vegetables – up to 900 g;

fruits – up to 400 g;

dairy products – up to 0.5 l;

meat and fish – up to 300 g;

mushrooms – up to 150 g;

carbohydrates – 100 g of bread from wholemeal flour (it can be replaced with 200 g of potatoes).

When choosing recipes for type 2 diabetes, you should remember that in a dish that includes proteins and complex carbohydrates, only a small amount of healthy fats can be present: vegetable oils or nuts. Nutritionists recommend that people with such a diagnosis eat at the same time, and dinner is required to be no later than 2 hours before bedtime.

They also warn about the inadmissibility of skipping breakfast, as morning food helps to stabilize blood sugar levels as well as possible. Women in the climacteric with weight gain menopause should try to adhere to this kind of nutrition. This will keep them physically fit and save them from formidable complications from the cardiovascular system.

Another important point: thirst and hunger are easily confused. If you feel that you are hungry, it is better to first drink a glass of clean water instead of immediately “loading” calories into yourself. Moreover, with age, the body absorbs moisture worse (this is another manifestation of menopause). The climacteric is a time when it is especially important to monitor weight gain menopause. Plus or minus one kilogram is normal. But, if two-four more were found on the scales, then it is urgent to take measures!

