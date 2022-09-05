Ice Baths: Recover From Your Injuries! – If you’re really into sports, there’s nothing that’s more annoying than an injury.

Once you’re injured, you’re fully focused on getting back on the field as soon as possible.

But, this isn’t always easy. An amazing solution for your injuries, are ice baths. In this blog, we’ll explain what an ice bath for recovery can do for you.

What is an ice baths?

The name sums up exactly what an ice bath is: instead of enjoying the warmth of a normal bath, ice baths are filled with really cold water.

This might not sound like something people can enjoy, but it’s actually very enjoyable and good for your body.

Ice baths have gotten more popular over the years, mainly due to Wim Hof (also known as The Iceman) heavily promoting them.

How does an ice baths help for recovery?

An ice baths has a lot of positive effects on your body. Once you enter an ice bath, your muscles completely relax, as well as your vessels constrict.

This might not sound good, but if you’re injured, this is really good.

If you’re injured, your body puts all its focus on healing this injury.

This is also why it hurts so much if you move your injured body part. Because your body is so relaxed in an ice bath, not only will it hurt less, it will also give your body more space to actually heal.

But, isn’t it far too cold?

Very fair question, but in fact this isn’t the truth. To enjoy an ice baths, you need the right mindset.

This is also part of the experience: many people feel better, because they’re able to enjoy the ice baths.

To enjoy an ice baths, you heavily need to focus on your breath. So much, that you basically forget to notice the cold.

Once you’re over feeling the cold, an ice bath will feel like a regular bath, which is actually very enjoyable.

Icetubs.com

Are you looking for the perfect ice baths? The baths of Icetubs.com can be placed anywhere in your garden, making it possible for you to access on an ice baths right from home.

This means you don’t have to travel to recover, which is even better for injury! We wish you a quick recovery and can’t wait to see you back on the field.

