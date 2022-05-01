How to Avoid being Drowned in Negative Thoughts or Everything about limbic Retraining

The limbic system is the culprit of our positive and negative emotions, as well as intrusive negative thoughts. After getting to know this part of the brain, you will know what to do when you are sad, and how to deal with anger or a bad mood.

The limbic system is a set of a number of brain structures located on both sides of the thalamus, directly under the telencephalon. It envelops the upper part of the brain stem, as if with a belt, and forms its edge (limb). This is not a separate system, but an accumulation of structures from the telencephalon, diencephalon (diencephalon), and midbrain (mesencephalon).

The limbic system is based in the cerebral cortex, the organ that is responsible for speech, logic, the ability to analyze – for everything that distinguishes us from animals, and becomes both a big plus and a problem if there is no understanding of where an unexpected outbreak comes from anger or negative thoughts that poison life.

How not to drown in negativity?

Daily work on your own perception of the world will help you not to drown in negativity. Constant practice of extremely simple techniques will allow you to get the limbic system working.

Improved limbic system function can be achieved in a variety of ways. Several limbic retraining procedures have also been developed. The Gupta Amygdala Retraining Program is currently quite popular.

Try to speak out

It is really important to pour out the stream of confused and oppressive thoughts – this way you will have a much better chance of sorting out the problems. The longer the negative accumulates inside, the more serious the consequences will be. You can chat with friends, loved ones, parents, or a psychologist, or you can just write your thoughts on a piece of paper.

Negative control

Controlling your negative thoughts will help you control your life. When you know how the brain works, you will find ways to direct your actions toward something positive. The limbic can only be pacified by catching negative thoughts and transforming them into positive antagonistic thoughts.

You become what you think because thoughts form actions, and the brain interprets thoughts as directives or commands. Your body responds to the thoughts that pass through your mind. By understanding how powerful your brain can be, you can make a conscious effort to influence it positively.

A good technique for tracking negative thoughts and turning them into positive ones is an elastic band on your wrist. When a stream of negative thoughts appears, simply pull the elastic band and flick it on your arm until it hurts. The pain will stop the flow of negativity and you will be able to consciously switch to the positive thoughts you need.

Focus on the good

Notice 5-10 times a day, 3-5 positive things (in the appearance of others, the environment, the current situation).

Smile

When you smile, you physically activate parts of your brain associated with positive emotions. There are neural pathways that link facial muscles to important parts of the brain. The movement you show on your face can affect the signals you send to the brain, activating the frontal lobe. A simple smile can activate your left lobe, which processes positive emotions, and a negative emotion shown can activate your right lobe, which processes negative emotions.

Kiss and hug

You can even ask your partner to give you a relaxing massage. Actions are needed to help produce oxytocin. Good music, delicious food, pleasant smells, close people – all this will help. Sometimes, in order to overcome bad thoughts and emotions, you need to be distracted, try to look at what is happening not so seriously. Humor develops neuroplasticity in the brain and is an excellent cure for anxiety. When you’re sad, humor can quickly take you from one state to another. You should not watch emotional films – they will only make you cry. Watch comedies – they distract from bad thoughts.

Breathe right

Practice diaphragmatic breathing – the slowing of the heart rate that occurs with this type of breathing leads to inhibition of nerve reactions and activates neurochemical systems that reduce the activity of the amygdala. By focusing on your breath, you can free your mind from disturbing thoughts.

Many world cultures have breath-based relaxation techniques (meditation, prayer) that activate the parasympathetic nervous system.

Also, in moments of fear and anxiety, you can use exercises to activate the parasympathetic system.

Make sure your feet are shoulder-width apart. Lean forward and try to reach your toes with your hands, feel the blood rush down and the muscles stretch. Slowly straighten up, raise your arms to the sides and up in the shape of a V. Inhale deeply with your belly. While still in this position, hold your breath for 10 seconds, then slowly lower your arms. Inhale deeply, and exhale as much as you can. Do this ten more times.

Physical activity

The left hemisphere of the brain is responsible not only for the formation of positive emotions but also for physical activity. Sports activities help to reduce the level of depression, but laziness and passivity, on the contrary, only exacerbate depression.

