How CBD Oil May Be Able to Aid Your Pain Management

CBD Oil products are popping up left and right, with promises of immediate pain relief in the form of a capsule, or curbing anxiety in the form of an edible. CBD oil is perhaps the most popular form in which this product is being sold, but it is important to understand just how this product may work for some patients, before taking it to alleviate any symptoms you are dealing with.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a chemical compound found in cannabis plants that is linked to the calming properties of marijuana. CBD differs from tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the major active ingredient in marijuana that is associated with a psychoactive high.

CBD interacts with the human body by mimicking and augmenting the effects of compounds called endogenous cannabinoids, part of what is called the endocannabinoid system.

The endocannabinoid system plays a role in everything from mood and energy level to immune activity and digestion, with CBD being linked to interaction with receptors to benefit these everyday actions. With the promotion of its health benefits, CBD products have become present at a greater rate with CBD gummies, tinctures, creams, and, perhaps most popular, CBD oil.

CBD for Chronic Pain

CBD products are emerging as an alternative to prescription medication, with some patients finding it as the best way to combat their severe pain without risking dangerous side effects and addiction. CBD triggers the brain’s reception to manage chronic pain, as well as inflammation brought on by arthritis.

CBD has also emerged as part of treatment for some patients suffering from multiple sclerosis and fibromyalgia. A new prescription approved in the United Kingdom and Canada contains this compound due to its anti-inflammatory properties in pain management.

Some experts also believe that CBD reduces nerve pain by binding to the receptors in the brain that regulate the speed of nerve signals between cells. This can bring down inflammation and neuropathic pain, particularly insufferable back pain that can be brought on by nerve damage.

Many CBD products have found themselves being utilized in clinical trials to determine their immediate impact on pain management, with only one product of note presently approved by the FDA in the United States to reduce the number of seizures for patients with epilepsy.

Dosage and Side Effects

When looking into the best CBD oil for pain, it is important to do so while consulting your healthcare provider. CBD oils and CBD extracts may not be in the best interest for some patients dealing with chronic pain that are on other medications, causing side effects like nausea. Beginners should consider a lower milligram dosage of CBD oil and avoid products with greater potency.

Most CBD oils come in 30 mL bottles with a dropper cap. The tricky part is calculating the exact amount of CBD per milliliter of oil. Some tinctures can have a concentration of 1,500 milligrams per 30 mL, while others have 3,000 mg or more. Each drop is roughly 0.05 mL of oil, meaning there are roughly 600 drops in a bottle. If the tincture is 1,500 mg/ML, one drop is about 2.5 milligrams of CBD.

The average CBD user takes a dose of 5 to 25 milligrams per day, but different dosages are possible in consultation with their health care team. CBD oil is used by placing one or more drops under the tongue and holding them there for 30 to 60 seconds without swallowing.

A top CBD oil can potentially limit pain transmission between receptors and reduce inflammation of joints within weeks of usage. Depending on the type of CBD oil, you may able to find a flavor like mint that can sooth your stomach and prevent side effects like diarrhea. Your own research will benefit you the most in finding the CBD oil that is right for you.