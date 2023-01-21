Headaches Caused By Teeth?

(CTN News) – Discover how a tooth can cause headaches such as trigeminal neuralgia, cluster headaches, sinus headaches, migraines, and tension headaches. When you suffer from dental pain or head aches, it is essential to visit a dentist.

In addition to stress, lack of sleep, and certain medical disorders, head aches can be caused by a number of factors. Despite this, many people do not realize that a toothache can also be the cause of a headache.

An explanation of the connection between dental discomfort and head aches is given in this article, which examines the numerous ways in which a tooth may cause a headache.

Migraines and tooth pain

The most common way that a tooth can cause a headache is through migraines. A migraine headache is characterized by sharp, pulsating pain that may be accompanied by other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound.

Some people may suffer migraine headaches due to tooth discomfort, particularly if they have an abscess or an infected tooth. As a result, dental pain can stimulate the trigeminal nerve, a key pain pathway in the head and face.

Pain in the teeth and tension headaches

You may also experience tension head aches as a result of a toothache. A tension headache is characterized by a dull, agonizing pain that can be likened to a tight band around the head.

An abscessed or infected tooth can cause tension head aches by causing the muscles in the jaw, neck, and head to tens up. Muscle stress can lead to pain and discomfort in the head and face.

Pain in the teeth and sinus headaches

The pain and pressure experienced by sinus headaches, particularly in the area around the eyes, cheeks, and forehead, can also be caused by tooth discomfort.

Sinus head aches are caused by inflammation or infection of the teeth, since the roots of the upper teeth are located near the sinus cavities.

Pain in the teeth and cluster headaches

There is also a possibility that tooth discomfort can contribute to cluster head aches, which are characterized by severe, recurrent headaches that frequently occur in clusters or cycles.

The cause of this type of headache may be an infection or inflammation in the tooth or jaw, although it is less common than other types of headache.

In addition to headaches, these symptoms include redness, oedema, and tears in the eyes, and usually affect one side of the head.

Symptoms of toothache and trigeminal neuralgia

In addition to tooth pain, trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain condition affecting the trigeminal nerve, can also be caused by tooth pain.

Symptoms of this condition include abrupt, intense pain that feels like an electric shock. It may be triggered by normal activities such as talking, eating, or brushing your teeth.

