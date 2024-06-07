Connect with us

H5N2 Strain Of Bird Flu Kills First Human In Mexico

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

55 mins ago

on

Bird Flu
A person holds a test tube labelled "Bird Flu". The World Health Organisation (WHO) said Wednesday that a person in Mexico has died from H5N2 – the first confirmed case of a subtype of bird flu. Photograph: Dado Ruvić/Reuters

(CTN News) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has found that a strain of bird flu known as H5N2 was responsible for the death of a man in Mexico. This particular strain of bird flu has never before been discovered in a human being.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated on Wednesday that it was unclear how the individual became infected. A(H5N2) viruses have been discovered in poultry in Mexico, according to a statement released by the organization. “Although the source of exposure to the virus in this case is currently unknown,” the statement read.

Experts in the field are keeping a close eye out for any alterations in the virus that would indicate that the bird flu is modifying itself to spread more easily among humans.

Currently, Mexico’s population isn’t at risk from bird flu, the UN agency says.

A temperature, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, nausea, and overall discomfort were among the symptoms that the 59-year-old man, who had been hospitalized in Mexico City, experienced before his death on April 24th, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition, the Mexican Ministry of Health issued a statement on Wednesday stating that there had been no indication of person-to-person transmission of bird flu in the instance of the deceased man, and that he had a number of preexisting health issues. It stated that all those who had touch with him had negative results from their tests.

It was reported in March that there was an outbreak of A(H5N2) in a family unit that was isolated in the state of Michoacan in the western part of Mexico. However, the government of Mexico stated at the time that the outbreak did not pose a threat to the health of humans or to commercial farms that were located further away.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Mexican authorities confirmed the existence of the virus after the death that occurred in April and reported the case to the WHO.

In the month of March, there were three outbreaks of H5N2 in poultry in neighboring regions of Mexico; however, the authorities have not been able to establish a relationship between the outbreaks.

H5N1 bird flu outbreak in the US

Which has so far infected three dairy farm workers, is not related to the case that occurred in Mexico, according to the scientists who investigated the matter.

According to a chronology of bird flu outbreaks provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, several strains of the bird flu have been responsible for the deaths of people all over the world in the years prior to 2021. That timeline includes the deaths of 18 individuals in China during an outbreak of H5N6.

An influenza expert at Johns Hopkins University named Andrew Pekosz stated that since 1997, H5 viruses have consistently demonstrated a tendency to infect mammals more than any other avian influenza virus. This preference has been observed consistently.

He stated that “so it continues to ring that warning bell that we should be very vigilant about monitoring for these infections.” This is due to the fact that every spillover is an opportunity for the virus to try to acquire those changes that make it better able to infect humans.

Mammals such as seals, raccoons, bears, and cattle have now been shown to have contracted bird flu. This is mostly owing to the fact that these animals came into touch with diseased birds.

In May, Australia reported the first human case of A(H5N1) infection, emphasizing that there were no symptoms of transmission of the virus. However, it has discovered a greater number of cases of H7 bird flu in poultry on farms located in the state of Victoria.

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

