Flavonoid-rich Meals and Beverages Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk by 28%

(CTN News) – The link between a diet high in flavonoids and the development of type 2 diabetes in a large British population was the subject of a recent research published in the Nutrition & Diabetes Trusted Source journal.

Existing evidence shows a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes in those who eat a plant-based diet. However, plants contain a wide variety of polyphenolic chemicals, and these compounds have varying bioavailability and bioactivity.

Isoflavones, flavanones, flavones, anthocyanins, and flavan-3-ols are the six primary subclasses of flavonoids, a class of polyphenolic chemicals. Some research suggests that increasing flavonoid consumption may improve insulin sensitivity and blood lipid profiles (Trusted Source).

Linking flavonoid consumption to the development of type 2 diabetes

From 2006 to 2010, more than half a million individuals in the United Kingdom were enrolled in the massive UK Biobank project, which provided the participants for the new research. The sample size was 113,097.

Two or more 24-hour dietary questionnaires were used to measure the individuals’ flavonoid consumption, which was then analyzed using the United States Department of Agriculture databases.

Ten foods were selected for their daily flavonoid content. By adding together the servings of these 10 items, a Flavodiet Score (FDS) was determined. To evaluate the association between flavonoid consumption in the diet and the onset of type 2 diabetes, statistical analyses were conducted, taking into consideration possible confounders.

Those who were older, more physically active, more educated, and female tended to eat more foods rich in flavonoids than younger, less educated, or younger participants.

An average of 805.7 mg of flavonoids were taken each day. With 67% and 22% of the total intake of the flavonoid subclasses, the most important components were polymers (including proanthocyanidins) and flavan-3-ols.

These categories were mostly derived from tea. The consumption of flavones, mostly found in peppers, was the lowest among all flavonoids. Researchers controlled for demographic and lifestyle variables in their analysis of the flavonoid intake type 2 diabetes risk connection.

The study indicated that the risk of acquiring type 2 diabetes was 28% lower in those with a higher Flavodiet Score (FDS), which is the same as eating six servings of foods rich in flavonoids per day, compared to those with a lower FDS, which is the same as eating one serving of flavonoids per day.

According to the study, a 6% reduction in diabetes risk was found for every serving of flavonoid-rich foods consumed daily; a 21% reduction in risk was associated with 4 servings of black or green tea daily; a 15% reduction in risk was associated with 1 serving of berries daily; and a 12% reduction in risk was associated with 1 serving of apples daily.

The anti-inflammatory and blood sugar-regulating properties of flavonoids

The probable mediators discovered in the investigation were insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), urate, cystatin C, body mass index (BMI), GGT, and ALT.

According to the results, a diet high in flavonoids may help with weight loss, inflammation, glucose metabolism, and kidney and liver health, all of which lead to a lower chance of developing type 2 diabetes.

The most common types of flavonoids are anthocyanins, flavan-3-ols, and flavonols; they improve glucose transport and metabolism and increase insulin production and signaling.

Because the participants were middle-aged Britons, it’s possible that the results won’t apply to those outside of Europe. Two specialists not associated with this study discussed the results with Medical News Today.

This study lends credence to many of our hypotheses on the etiology of type 2 diabetes, according to Megan Hilbert, RDN, a registered dietitian who focuses on nutrition for gut health and the gut-brain axis, who spoke with MNT.

Flavonoids have anti-inflammatory and weight-maintenance properties, and “this study confirms flavonoids’ impact on this,” she said. “These findings demonstrate that consuming flavonoids can lead to a decrease in excess adipose tissue, which can have pro-inflammatory effects, and in the adipose tissue surrounding smooth muscle tissue, which allows for increased absorption of blood glucose by these muscle cells,” Hilbert noted. These changes enhance the body’s ability to absorb blood glucose more efficiently, lowering the chance of developing type 2 diabetes.

According to Kelsey Costa, MS, RDN, creator of Dietitian Insights and a registered dietitian nutritionist, “the results of the present study are not surprising given flavonoids’ well-documented anti-diabetic effects” (Trusted Source). Costa posits that the association between flavonoids and a reduced risk of diabetes could be due to their function in blood sugar regulation:

She did warn that there was more data to suggest that flavonoids may have a preventive function in warding off type 2 diabetes, thanks to the big UK Biobank cohort and extensive follow-up.

Reasons why alcohol usage must be controlled

Further, she brought attention to the fact that “researchers are finding more and more evidence of the negative consequences of alcohol use, such as its link to obesity, insulin resistance, and other metabolic disorders that can lead to type 2 diabetes.”

Costa informed us that the study considered the participants’ total alcohol intake when examining the link between flavonoid consumption and type 2 diabetes risk. They then reanalyzed the data by removing red wine from the flavonoid diet score to see if the results would differ. Overall, they made a good call.

Aside from that, she said, “[t]his approach allowed them to isolate the effects of flavonoids without the influence of alcohol and show that the protective association between flavonoid intake and type 2 diabetes risk remained significant without any red wine consumption.”

Serious consequences for people’s health and the general population

Costa said people may improve their health and reduce their risk of chronic diseases without drinking too much alcohol if they eat a diet high in naturally occurring flavonoids from foods like fruits, vegetables, and teas.

Patients are encouraged to eat more foods high in flavonoids, as this may greatly lower their chance of developing type 2 diabetes. Consuming six servings of a mix of flavonoid-rich foods, including grapes, oranges, grapefruit, sweet peppers, onions, at least 70% dark chocolate, and notably black and green tea, apples, and berries, are among the attainable targets identified by the research, according to Costa.

The significance of incorporating flavonoid-rich foods into a well-rounded, health-promoting lifestyle is highlighted in these guidelines, which provide practical measures for enhancing health, even though further study is needed, she noted. “Although further research is required to determine which foods are best for preventing diabetes or how much of them to eat, there is little doubt that eating foods that are high in flavonoids on a regular basis can have important positive effects on health.”

“Even as the science continues to evolve,” Costa said, “this approach allows individuals to take proactive steps to enhance their well-being.”

