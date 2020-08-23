Five New COVID-19 Cases in Quarantine Reported in Thailand

Thailand Health officials reported five new COVID-19 cases, all Thai returnees from abroad and in state quarantine as of Sunday. According to the health department the cases include, two women, working as hotel employees, and one 53-year old man, who all arrived in Thailand from Oman on August 17th. They entered state quarantine in Chon Buri province.

All asymptomatic cases, they tested positive for the virus on August 21st.

The fourth case is a 41 year old house maid, who returned to Thailand from India. She entered state quarantine in Bangkok on August 8th. She tested positive on August 21st, Thai PBS reports.

The fifth is a 45 year old woman, who returned from England on August 10th. She entered state quarantine in Chon Buri on the same day. She also tested positive on August st.

Cumulative infections in Thailand, to date, are 3,395, with 3,221 recoveries and 58 deaths.

Meanwhile, Chulalongkorn University’s virologist, Dr. Yong Poovorawan, appealed to recovered patients to donate their blood, at the national blood centre of the Thai Red Cross Society. Their blood will be used in the treatment of patients suffering from lung infection caused by COVID-19.

Citing the American Journal of Pathology, dated August 10th, he said that treatment of patients with convalescent plasma significantly decreases mortality. He said that the same treatment is also applied in Thailand and, so far, there are only 300 bags of plasma in stock.

Thailand tops the list of the world’s safest destinations during COVID-19

Thailand has topped the list of the world’s safest destinations to visit during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The list is according to a study by Germany-based travel company Tourane.

Thailand has been considered the world’s safest travel destination during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on various criteria including the 14-day notification rate of new COVID-19 cases; and deaths per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The International Health Regulations score, is based on population density of the country, hours of sunshine per day for outdoor activities.

Thailand has recorded a low number of COVID-19 cases and was scored 85 for International Health Regulations.

As of today, Thailand has reported no new local COVID-19 cases for 86 days. So far, the Kingdom recorded a total of 3,382 COVID-19 cases, with 58 deaths. Tourlane’s rating has added to recent accolades for Thailand during this time of difficulty.